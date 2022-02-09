The Worldwide Ultrasonic Cleaning Industry is Expected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Market (2021-2026) by Product, Power Output, Capacity, Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Market is estimated to be USD 1.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2. 51 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%.
Ultrasonic cleaning systems are used to clean medical equipment used in surgery to treat various illnesses and ailments. Ultrasonic cleaning systems generate cavitation bubbles from high-frequency ultrasonic waves, which are then utilized to clean methodically. Ultrasonic cleaning systems are among the most effective tools/methods for cleaning medical procedures used in illness diagnosis or surgery. They are available in various sizes depending on the medical system to be cleaned. The length of time necessary to clean each medical device system is determined by the system's design and size. Ultrasonic cleaning systems are also utilized in various sectors, including electrical equipment, lenses, coins, etc.
Implementing linked and intelligent devices across multiple user industries is now booming. These smart machines are outfitted with various connections and specific engineering elements that require crucial cleaning at regular intervals to decrease impurities from the surface and avoid future equipment failure. In such instances, the use of ultrasonic cleaning equipment is critical in eliminating such stains because high-frequency sound waves are emitted in the solvent liquid from surfaces immersed in an ultrasonically activated liquid. Furthermore, the growth of advanced technologies, particularly data storage for cleaning processes, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), statistical process analysis, and others, is anticipated to contribute to the widespread use of ultrasonic cleaning systems.
However, the lack of awareness across emerging regions is a crucial issue that stifles market growth.
The Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Market is segmented based on Product, Power Output, Capacity, Vertical, and Geography.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Improving Efficiency and Safety in Component Cleaning Operations
- Eco-Friendly Cleaning Methods and Biodegradable Waste Disposal
- Escalating Demand from Healthcare Industry
Restraints
- Inadequate Knowledge and Experience in Deploying and Designing
Opportunities
- Customized Ultrasonic Cleaning Systems are in High Demand
- Rapidly Increasing Urbanization Boost Market
Challenges
- A Lack of Product Differentiation
Companies Mentioned
- Alphasonics UCS
- Anmasi Precision Cleaning
- Blue Wave Ultrasonics
- Branson Ultrasonic
- Caresonic
- Cleaning Technologies
- Crest Ultrasonics
- Emerson Electric
- GT Sonic
- Hilsonic
- Kemet International Limited
- L&R Manufacturing
- Limplusonic
- Luneau Technology
- Mettler Electronics.
- Morantz Ultrasonics
- Omegasonics
- Roop Telsonics Ultrasonicx
- Sharpertek
- Skymen Cleaning Equipment
- Sonic Solutions
- Steris
- Stericox Sterilizer Systems
- Telsonic
- Tierratech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q7c6f7.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006021/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
