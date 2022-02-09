Insights on the Building Automation Systems Global Market to 2026 - Government Efforts and Incentives That are Beneficial Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Building Automation Systems Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Building Automation Systems Market is estimated to be USD 73 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 109.8 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Building automation refers to the use of a Building Management System (BMS) or Building Automation System to automate the control of a building's HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), electrical, lighting, shading, Access Control, Security Systems, and other interconnected systems (BAS). Improved occupant comfort, efficient building system operation, reduced energy consumption, reduced operating and maintenance costs, increased security, historical performance documentation, remote access/control/operation, and improved life cycle of equipment and related utilities are all goals of building automation.

The global building automation system market has been driven by the growing popularity of the Internet of Things, expanding government and private sector initiatives, and rising security concerns. The use of automated security systems in buildings has increased in recent years. In addition, the development of wireless sensor networks and wireless protocol technologies is accelerating. Furthermore, during the anticipated period, the rapid rise of IoT has aided market growth. Moreover, government programs aimed at lowering carbon emissions and increasing energy efficiency are expected to present attractive growth possibilities for the market throughout the forecast period.

However, incorrect impressions of high installation costs and technical concerns, as well as an increase in security issues and access control systems, and a scarcity of experienced specialists, are expected to hamper the market's expansion throughout the projection period.

The Global Building Automation Systems Market is segmented based on Offering, Communication Technology & Application.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand of Smart Building

The Growing Use of I.T. Communication Methods

Rapid Infrastructure Development in Developing Economies

The Internet of Things is Becoming Increasingly Popular

Restraints

Building Automation Systems Have a Greater Maintenance Cost

Technical Challenges and a Shortage of Qualified Specialists

Opportunities

Increased Government and Stakeholder Financing for Smart City Development

Government Efforts and Incentives That are Beneficial

Technological Advancements like automation with data analytics

Challenges

Lack of Standardisation in Communication Protocols

