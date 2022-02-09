Global Spectroscopy Market (2021 to 2026) - by Technology, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Spectroscopy Market (2021-2026) by Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Spectroscopy Market is estimated to be USD 12.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 17.02 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The Global Spectroscopy Market is driven by factors such as surging adoption of spectroscopic techniques in the pharmaceutical and food & agriculture, rising awareness of quality food & drugs sectors, and stringent rules and regulations are being imposed by governments & related organizations. Whereas the need for technically skilled personnel, costly molecular spectroscopy systems are the factors restraining the market.

Owing advancements in various spectroscopic techniques and penetration of MS technology in various verticals are creating opportunities for the market.

The Global Spectroscopy Market is segmented based on Technology, Application and Geography.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Surging Adoption of Spectroscopic Techniques in the Pharmaceutical and Food & Agriculture

Rising Awareness of Quality Food & Drugs Sectors

Stringent Rules and Regulations are Being Imposed by Governments & Related Organizations

Restraints

Need of Technically Skilled Personnel

Costly Molecular Spectroscopy Systems

Opportunities

Owing to Advancements in Various Spectroscopic Techniques

Penetration of MS Technology in Various Verticals

Challenges

High Cost of Repair and Maintenance

Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BaySpec, Inc.

Bristol Instruments, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Danaher Corporation

Foss A/S

GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd

Hitachi High-technologies Corporation

Horiba, Ltd.

JASCO International Co., Ltd.

Lumex Instruments

Metal Power Analytical Pvt. Ltd.

Microptik BV

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Sartorius AG

SCIEX

Shimadzu Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Wasatch Photonics

Waters Corporation

