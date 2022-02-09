Global Aircraft Seating Market to 2027 - Featuring Acro Aircraft Seating, Geven and Safran Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Aircraft Seating Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global aircraft seating market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global aircraft seating market to grow with a CAGR of 6.38% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on aircraft seating market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on aircraft seating market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global aircraft seating market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global aircraft seating market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

Drivers

Growth in the manufacturing of aircraft

Rising adoption of IFEC integrated seats

Restraints

High cost of development

Opportunities

Growing R&D in seating material

Segment Covered

The global aircraft seating market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, seating class, component, and end user.

The Global Aircraft Seating Market by Aircraft Type

Wide Body Aircraft

Narrow Body Aircraft

Regional Transport Aircraft

Helicopters

Others

The Global Aircraft Seating Market by Seating Class

Business Class

First Class

Premium Economy Class

Economy Class

The Global Aircraft Seating Market by Component

Foams and Fittings

Seat Actuators

Others

The Global Aircraft Seating Market by End User

OEM

MRO

Company Profiles

Collins Aerospace

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited

Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd

Aviointeriors S.p.A.

Geven S.p.a.

Safran SA

JAMCO Corporation

Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.

ZIM Flugsitz GmbH

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the aircraft seating market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the aircraft seating market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global aircraft seating market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Aircraft Seating Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Aircraft Seating Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Aircraft Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Seating Class

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Component

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Aircraft Seating Market

4. Aircraft Seating Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Aircraft Seating Market by Aircraft Type

5.1. Wide Body Aircraft

5.2. Narrow Body Aircraft

5.3. Regional Transport Aircraft

5.4. Helicopters

5.5. Others

6. Global Aircraft Seating Market by Seating Class

6.1. Business Class

6.2. First Class

6.3. Premium Economy Class

6.4. Economy Class

7. Global Aircraft Seating Market by Component

7.1. Foams and Fittings

7.2. Seat Actuators

7.3. Others

8. Global Aircraft Seating Market by End User

8.1. OEM

8.2. MRO

9. Global Aircraft Seating Market by Region 2021-2027

10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Aircraft Seating Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

