For the Ultimate Super Bowl Party, Rent It

Tackle your party-planning details with event rental supplies

To throw a Super Bowl party your friends will never forget, do something unforgettable. It's easy to create the ultimate football party with some innovative and creative methods for tackling the party-planning details.

Whether you're entertaining in your home, backyard or your favorite game day spot, there are many ways to incorporate items that will impress your guests and make your party THE PARTY they'll be talking about for years to come.

Renting items from your local American Rental Association affiliated rental store is a great way to getting all the items you need in an affordable, convenient way. Renting gives you access to party supplies that might otherwise be too expensive to purchase in larger quantities or items you simply don't need often enough to buy them. For example, do you have a regular need and storage space for an 8-foot table? Renting party supplies will also give you access to the latest style and décor.

Here are some ideas for preparing for the party:

Location. Most Super Bowl parties are held inside, but don't let tradition - or the weather - limit you. Renting tents lets you enjoy the game outdoors. Many rental companies offer portable heaters to keep you cozy and flooring options to keep your feet dry. Or throw a tailgating party and surprise guests with an outdoor tent to watch the game under.

Food. Food is an important part of any good Super Bowl party and doing the food prep yourself is a great way to save money. Food warmers can be rented to keep main dishes and appetizers warm and fresh. Lessen your workload by just preparing the main dish and asking your guests to bring items for a potluck. To satisfy every Super Bowl partygoer's thirst, consider renting large coolers to keep the drinks cold or a portable bar. To up your game even more, you could rent a monster grill or a rotisserie for your favorite game day food.

Theme. Remember, the sky is the limit. Try picking a unique theme for your party. How about a "Hawaiian Huddle" party including fun-colored leis, tropical drinks and a faux sand beach? Or perhaps you can theme a party around a type of food such as "Football Fiesta" and serve items like chips and salsa, tacos and burritos.

Design Details. You have control over how your party looks. Make an impression by choosing tablecloths, napkins and other accessories in your favorite team's colors. If you don't have enough chairs or tables in your home, be sure to rent enough to accommodate all your guests. Bar stools, folding chairs, picnic tables and high-top cocktail tables add a fun touch. Your local rental store has chair and table rentals for nearly every style and occasion.

Many rental stores offer personalized service through certified event rental professionals or staff who are trained to help you choose the right rentals to make your party a success. You'll get the expertise of professionals who can show you everything you need to know about what you are renting.

