SpartanNash Foundation Supports Habitat for Humanity with Fundraiser to Build a Path Toward Homeownership

Funds donated by store guests and Associates from Feb. 9-20 benefit 43 local Habitat for Humanity chapters across the Midwest

Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") SPTN is inviting grocery store guests to help others in their communities build a path toward home ownership through a fundraising campaign that brings together the SpartanNash Foundation and 43 chapters of Habitat for Humanity across the Midwest. The initiative is designed to help individuals and families take the first important steps toward owning a home and is part of SpartanNash's mission to deliver the ingredients for a better life.

"Our community outreach pillars are hunger, heroes and hope, and Habitat for Humanity offers families hope by building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter," said SpartanNash Vice President, Communications Adrienne Chance. "We're proud of the way our Associates and store guests rally around causes like this and make a real impact on the lives of their neighbors."

The SpartanNash Foundation fundraising campaign launches today and runs through Feb. 20, supporting Habitat for Humanity in eight states. During the campaign, store guests will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5, $10 or round up to the nearest dollar at registers either at their local SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center. Participating SpartanNash stores and fuel centers primarily include Family Fare, VG's Grocery, Dan's Supermarket, D&W Fresh Market, Forest Hills Foods and Supermercado Nuestra Familia. Online shoppers can donate at checkout through Fast Lane. One hundred percent of funds raised will remain in the local communities and be donated to the area Habitat for Humanity affiliates and their homebuilding initiatives.

"We are thrilled to once again be partnering with SpartanNash to help support affordable homeownership throughout Michigan," said Sandra Pearson, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Michigan. "The pandemic has shown us just how important it is for everyone to have a safe, healthy place to call home. Our friends and neighbors at SpartanNash have been diligently serving our communities throughout the challenges of the past two years, and we are grateful for their continued partnership in making this fundraiser happen."

Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity's vision is to build a world where everyone has a decent place to live. The organization is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat homebuyers invest 300-500 hours of sweat equity into homebuilding and mentorship classes, where they learn the responsibilities and criteria to maintain the Habitat home they purchase on a zero-percent interest rate.

SpartanNash

SpartanNash SPTN is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life through customer-focused innovation. Its core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network and the Our Family® brand. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. The company owns 145 supermarkets—primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery and Dan's Supermarket—and shares its operational insights to drive solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 19,000 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

