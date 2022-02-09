Outlook on the Bioelectric Medicine European Market to 2030 - Trend Forecasts and Growth Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Bioelectric Medicine Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bioelectric medicines, also known as electroceuticals, are medical devices that are used to restore health in patients. Bioelectric medicines function through neurostimulation and modulation of the nervous systems through electrical impulses.

Europe bioelectric medicine market was valued at $5,859.6 million in 2020 and will grow by 6.4% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the growing geriatric population and rising acceptance of bioelectric medicines.

This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe bioelectric medicine market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe bioelectric medicine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, End User, and Country.

Key Players

Abbott Laboratories

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cochlear Limited

electroCore, Inc.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic PLC

NeuroMetrix, Inc

Nevro Corp.

Nuvectra Corporation

OMRON CORPORATION

Pixium Vision

Second Sight Medical Products Inc

SetPoint Medical

Sonova Holding AG

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Stimwave LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Implantable Bioelectric Medicine

3.2.1 Cardiac Pacemaker

3.2.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Icd)

3.2.3 Spinal Cord Stimulators

3.2.4 Cochlear Implants

3.2.5 Deep Brain Stimulators

3.2.6 Vagus Nerve Stimulators

3.2.7 Sacral Nerve Stimulators

3.2.8 Retinal Implants

3.2.9 Other Implantable Bioelectric Medicines

3.3 Non-Invasive Bioelectric Medicine

3.3.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators

3.3.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Tms)

3.3.3 Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy

3.3.4 Other Non-Invasive Bioelectric Medicines

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by End-user

4.1 Market Overview by End-user

4.2 Hospitals and Clinics

4.3 Research Institutes

4.4 Individual Users

5 European Market 2020-2030 by Country

5.1 Overview of European Market

5.2 Germany

5.3 Uk

5.4 France

5.5 Spain

5.6 Italy

5.7 Russia

5.8 Rest of European Market

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors

6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

6.3 Company Profiles

7 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

7.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

7.2 Critical Success Factors (Csfs)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/stuix4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005997/en/