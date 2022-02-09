Today, the acclaimed Los Angeles (LA) Art Collective CALIFORNIA LOCOS, announced that they have officially partnered up with the LA Rams to create a tribute to star player Cooper Kupp, in celebration of the big game this Sunday with the release of limited edition, one-of-a-kind recyclable aluminum cups curated with original LOCOS artwork; manufactured by Ball Corp.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005980/en/

CALIFORNIA LOCOS Partner With Los Angeles Rams to Create Cooper Kupp Tribute on Drinkware for Fans (Graphic: Business Wire)

The LA Rams are joining forces with the LOCOS to continue to connect with and empower their multicultural fans, exploring and supporting their purpose in sustainability and recycling. The LOCOS multicultural reflection of LA's subcultures illustrates the unique Southern California background of the LA Rams home. Ball Corp.'s signature and infinitely recyclable aluminum cups are not only helping to promote a sustainable lifestyle by providing a unique canvas for iconic and legendary Southern California artists but are continuing to push environmentally positive thinking and sustainability through its unique cups.

A limited amount of these cups will be given out as a celebration item to season ticket holders on three days prior to the big game, from February 10th through 12th, releasing during the "Tailgate Tour Super Week" event held on the 1300 and 1400 blocks of 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica. The cups will also continue to follow the LA Rams footprint in 2022 through several community activations, training camps and the 2022 season games.

The art was curated by LOCO's brand Creative Director, Nano Nóbrega and founder, Dave Tourjé. It showcases details of iconic artworks from all five of the original CALIFORNIA LOCOS artists. Van Hamersveld specifically created the Cooper Kupp treatment in his iconic ‘Endless Summer' style. "It's always a challenge to fit all five of the LOCOS' complex artwork into a small space, but the cup represents how live, fun and poetically chaotic it is in Los Angeles," said Nóbrega. Tourjé states, "Being a born and raised LA native, I was thrilled to join forces with the RAMS for this project to memorialize Cooper Kupp into a LOCO artwork. We are stoked to support sustainability, art and good times with these Ball cups!"

CALIFORNIA LOCOS was founded in 2011 by LA artist Dave Tourjé when he called upon his best friends in art Chaz Bojórquez, John Van Hamersveld, Norton Wisdom and Gary Wong to form the multicultural group that reflected the LA subcultures of surf, skate, rock, graffiti, punk and fine art.

To keep up with the CALIFORNIA LOCOS, connect with the brand here:

CaliforniaLocos.com

Instagram: @californialocos

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005980/en/