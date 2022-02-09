Asia Pacific Bioelectric Medicine Market to 2030 - by Product Type, End-user and Country - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia Pacific Bioelectric Medicine Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bioelectric medicines, also known as electroceuticals, are medical devices that are used to restore health in patients. Bioelectric medicines function through neurostimulation and modulation of the nervous systems through electrical impulses. Asia Pacific bioelectric medicine market will grow by 9.3% annually with a total addressable market cap of $60.93 billion over 2021-2030 owing to the growing geriatric population and rising acceptance of bioelectric medicines.
This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific bioelectric medicine market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific bioelectric medicine market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, End User, and Country.
Key Players
- Abbott Laboratories
- BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Cochlear Limited
- electroCore, Inc.
- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.
- LivaNova PLC
- Medtronic PLC
- NeuroMetrix, Inc
- Nevro Corp.
- Nuvectra Corporation
- OMRON CORPORATION
- Pixium Vision
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc
- SetPoint Medical
- Sonova Holding AG
- St. Jude Medical, Inc.
- Stimwave LLC
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of Covid-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by Product Type
3.1 Market Overview by Product Type
3.2 Implantable Bioelectric Medicine
3.2.1 Cardiac Pacemaker
3.2.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Icd)
3.2.3 Spinal Cord Stimulators
3.2.4 Cochlear Implants
3.2.5 Deep Brain Stimulators
3.2.6 Vagus Nerve Stimulators
3.2.7 Sacral Nerve Stimulators
3.2.8 Retinal Implants
3.2.9 Other Implantable Bioelectric Medicines
3.3 Non-Invasive Bioelectric Medicine
3.3.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators
3.3.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Tms)
3.3.3 Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy
3.3.4 Other Non-Invasive Bioelectric Medicines
4 Segmentation of Asia-Pacific Market by End-user
4.1 Market Overview by End-user
4.2 Hospitals and Clinics
4.3 Research Institutes
4.4 Individual Users
5 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country
5.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
5.2 Japan
5.3 China
5.4 Australia
5.5 India
5.6 South Korea
5.7 Rest of APAC Region
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Overview of Key Vendors
6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
6.3 Company Profiles
7 Investing in Asia-Pacific Market: Risk Assessment and Management
7.1 Risk Evaluation of Asia-Pacific Market
7.2 Critical Success Factors (Csfs)
