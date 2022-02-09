Newell Brands Named One of Fortune's 2022 World's Most Admired Companies

The distinction recognizes the company's commitment to innovation, people and social responsibility

Newell Brands Inc. NWL announced today that it has been named to Fortune's 2022 World's Most Admired Companies list, placing among the top six companies in the home equipment, furnishing industry category and 224 overall. The list is the most respected ranking on corporate reputation.

"Newell Brands is proud to be named by Fortune as a most admired company and recognized for the strength of our brands and commitment to operational excellence," said Ravi Saligram, Newell Brands President and CEO. "Congratulations to our 32,000 employees whose dedication to creating stakeholder value and living our values every day made this achievement possible!"

Newell Brands was recently recognized on several other prestigious lists as well, including The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250 Best-Managed Companies of 2021, Forbes World's Top Female Friendly Companies 2021, Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2021, Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies 2022 and the Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index in 2021 and 2022.

Newell Brands is making significant progress on its turnaround journey. After several years of declines, the company has returned to growth by sharpening brand positioning, strengthening the marketing and innovation muscle, leveraging consumer insights and foresights and capitalizing on consumer trends. Newell Brands has a new innovation operating model and has brought to market several new products which are beloved by consumers, including the Sharpie® S-Gel, the Foodsaver® VS3000 and the Mr. Coffee® Iced™ and Hot Coffee Maker and Mr. Coffee® Frappe™, Iced, and Hot Coffee Maker.

In 2021, Newell Brands implemented several initiatives to distinguish it as an employer of choice and best-in-class partner, including Project Bedrock, an effort to attract and retain talent and enhance the work experience at the company's manufacturing facilities and distribution centers. The company also initiated Project Ovid, an initiative to transform its supply chain operating model in the U.S., deliver omnichannel solutions and improve its end-to-end customer experience as consumers increasingly demand omnichannel shopping experiences. Additionally, in 2021 Newell Brands launched an internal mobility platform, a mental wellness tool offering cognitive behavioral therapy and new employee resource groups and talent development programs.

These initiatives, coupled with a commitment to being an amazing place for employees to work, grow and thrive, contribute to Newell's achievement of these prestigious recognitions.

For more information on the complete rankings and methodology for the Most Admired Companies list, visit fortune.com.

About Newell Brands

