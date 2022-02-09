Insights on the Banking-as-a-Service Platform Global Market to 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A recent market study by this publisher on the banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform market includes a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.
After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Companies Mentioned
- Sopra Banking Software
- Solarisbank AG
- Bankable
- Treezor
- 11:FS Foundry
- Clearbank Ltd.
- Q2 Software, Inc.
- Green Dot Corporation
- Sterling National Bank
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), S.A
- Unit Finance Inc.
- Starling Bank
- Treasury Prime
- ADVAPAY OU
- Technisys
Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform Market: Segmentation
The global banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.
Solution
- Banking as a Service Platform
- Banking as a Service APIs
- Services
- Payment Processing Services
- Digital Banking Services
- KYC Services
- Customer Support Services
- Others
Enterprise Size
- Small & Mid-sized Organizations
- Large Organizations
End User
- Banks
- FinTech Corporations
- Investment Firms
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia & Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Key Market Trends
3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends
4. Pricing Analysis
4.1. Pricing Model Analysis
4.1.1. Subscription-Based Pricing
4.1.2. Perpetual License
4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark
5. COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis
5.1. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis on Banking Industry
5.1.1. Pre-COVID-19 Market Growth Analysis
5.1.2. Post-COVID-19 Market Growth Analysis
5.2. Expected Growth/Recovery Scenario (Short Term/Mid Term/Long Term)
5.3. Key Action Points for Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Vendors
6. Market Structure Analysis
6.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
6.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
6.3. Market Presence Analysis
6.3.1. Regional Footprint by Players
6.3.2. Solution Footprint by Players
7. Global Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Demand (In Value in US Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031
7.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031
7.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Market Background
8.1. Macro-Economic Factors
8.1.1. Global Gdp Growth Outlook
8.1.2. Global Ict Spending Outlook
8.1.3. Global Internet Penetration Rate
8.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
8.3. Value Chain
8.4. Market Dynamics
8.4.1. Drivers
8.4.2. Restraints
8.4.3. Opportunities
9. Global Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Solution
10. Global Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Enterprise Size
11. Global Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by End-user
12. Global Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region
13. North America Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
14. Latin America Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
15. Europe Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
16. East Asia Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
17. South Asia & Pacific Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
18. Middle East and Africa Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031
19. Key Countries Market Opportunity Analysis- Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market
20. Competition Analysis
20.1. Competition Dashboard
20.2. Competition Deep Dive
21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
22. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9s7jy
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005982/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
