Insights on the Banking-as-a-Service Platform Global Market to 2031 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
February 9, 2022 1:00 PM | 4 min read

The "Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A recent market study by this publisher on the banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform market includes a global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics.

After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Companies Mentioned

  • Sopra Banking Software
  • Solarisbank AG
  • Bankable
  • Treezor
  • 11:FS Foundry
  • Clearbank Ltd.
  • Q2 Software, Inc.
  • Green Dot Corporation
  • Sterling National Bank
  • Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA), S.A
  • Unit Finance Inc.
  • Starling Bank
  • Treasury Prime
  • ADVAPAY OU
  • Technisys

Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform Market: Segmentation

The global banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Solution

  • Banking as a Service Platform
  • Banking as a Service APIs
  • Services
  • Payment Processing Services
  • Digital Banking Services
  • KYC Services
  • Customer Support Services
  • Others

Enterprise Size

  • Small & Mid-sized Organizations
  • Large Organizations

End User

  • Banks
  • FinTech Corporations
  • Investment Firms
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation/Development Trends

4. Pricing Analysis

4.1. Pricing Model Analysis

4.1.1. Subscription-Based Pricing

4.1.2. Perpetual License

4.2. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark

5. COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis on Banking Industry

5.1.1. Pre-COVID-19 Market Growth Analysis

5.1.2. Post-COVID-19 Market Growth Analysis

5.2. Expected Growth/Recovery Scenario (Short Term/Mid Term/Long Term)

5.3. Key Action Points for Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Vendors

6. Market Structure Analysis

6.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

6.2. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

6.3. Market Presence Analysis

6.3.1. Regional Footprint by Players

6.3.2. Solution Footprint by Players

7. Global Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Demand (In Value in US Mn) Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast, 2021-2031

7.1. Historical Market Value (Us$ Mn) Analysis, 2016-2020

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (Us$ Mn) Projections, 2021-2031

7.2.1. Y-O-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

8. Market Background

8.1. Macro-Economic Factors

8.1.1. Global Gdp Growth Outlook

8.1.2. Global Ict Spending Outlook

8.1.3. Global Internet Penetration Rate

8.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

8.3. Value Chain

8.4. Market Dynamics

8.4.1. Drivers

8.4.2. Restraints

8.4.3. Opportunities

9. Global Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Solution

10. Global Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Enterprise Size

11. Global Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by End-user

12. Global Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031, by Region

13. North America Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

14. Latin America Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

15. Europe Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

16. East Asia Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

17. South Asia & Pacific Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

18. Middle East and Africa Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market Analysis 2016-2020 and Forecast 2021-2031

19. Key Countries Market Opportunity Analysis- Banking-As-A-Service (Baas) Platform Market

20. Competition Analysis

20.1. Competition Dashboard

20.2. Competition Deep Dive

21. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

22. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9s7jy

