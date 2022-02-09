The Southern Devall Group Announces Kenny Devall as President and Chief Executive Officer

The Southern Devall Group ("TSDG"), the combined businesses of Southern Towing and Devall Towing, is a leading towboat and barge operator across the Gulf Intracoastal and U.S. inland waterways. Following his role as Chief Operating Officer at Devall Towing, Kenny Devall is promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer of The Southern Devall Group. Chris Sullivan, who served as interim CEO of TSDG, returns to his investment role at CC Industries ("CCI") and continues in his role as a board member of The Southern Devall Group. Additionally, Kevin Conway is promoted to Executive Vice President and General Manager of Southern Towing.

"Kenny Devall has the experience and capabilities to continue leading and growing The Southern Devall Group by servicing our customers and supporting our employees," said CC Industries President and CEO, Bill Crown.

Chris Sullivan also added, "The Southern Devall Group provides excellent service, due in large part to Kenny's and Kevin's leadership. We have full confidence in Kenny Devall and Kevin Conway as the respective leaders of TSDG and STC."

Kenny Devall commented, "I am honored by the opportunity to continue the work that the Southern and Devall families started 70 years ago. The family values, entrepreneurial spirit, and long-term customer partnerships is at the core of what guides us at TSDG. We are dedicated to supporting our customers and executing on our vision of being the maritime service partner of choice for our customers."

About Southern Towing

Southern Towing is one of the nation's largest transporters of liquid fertilizer along the inland waterways of the United States. Southern Towing operates a fleet of 27 towboats and 80 barges and provides marine transportation services to customers in agricultural and industrial markets. An affiliate of CCI acquired Memphis-based Southern Towing in 2019.

About Devall Towing

Devall Towing is a leading marine transportation provider of specialty chemicals on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway and Lower Mississippi River. Devall operates a fleet of 40 towboats and 129 liquid tank barges and provides marine transportation services to customers primarily in the chemicals industry. Devall Towing operates fleeting locations in Lake Charles, Louisiana and Victoria, Texas, with combined capacity for up to 175 barges. Devall Diesel Services provides marine diesel sales and service with dealerships in Louisiana and Texas. An affiliate of CCI acquired Sulphur-based Devall Towing in 2021.

About CC Industries, Inc.

CC Industries is the Chicago-based management company for the Crown family's privately-held companies, including: CIE, GILLIG, Great Dane Trailers, J.L. Clark, Miracapo Pizza Company, Provisur Technologies, Riverside Rail, Selig, The Southern Devall Group, and Trail King Industries. The Crown family has a long history of owning and growing industrial businesses. The Crown family's original business dates itself to 1919 when Henry Crown and his brothers started Material Service Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005857/en/