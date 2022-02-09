CTW Releases "Peach Boy Riverside Battle Saga" in English on HTML5 Game Platform G123

CTW is proud to announce the global release of "Peach Boy Riverside Battle Saga" in English.
In this strategy game, players must build and expand their city while battling alongside characters from the Peach Boy Riverside anime. Harness the combined power of humans, demons and demi-humans to claim victory! (Graphic: Business Wire)
In this strategy game, players must build and expand their city while battling alongside characters from the Peach Boy Riverside anime. Harness the combined power of humans, demons and demi-humans to claim victory!
https://s.g123.jp/iczxipuf
What is G123?
G123 is Japan's leading HTML5 game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123's exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required.
Official Site: https://static.g123.jp/global-peachboy/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/G123-103211082197514
Twitter: https://twitter.com/g123_en
Merits of G123
No download or registration required!
Start playing in seconds! Just click the URL and start your adventure.
Games based on Japanese anime!
Dive into an engaging, challenging game experience featuring characters and worlds from popular Japanese anime franchises.
Playable on both PC and mobile!
Games are made with HTML5, meaning they can be played on both PC and mobile. Cross-play is also available!
About CTW
CTW is the internet platform company behind the G123 gaming service.
Name: CTW Inc.
Address: ARK Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032
CEO: Ryuichi Sasaki
Established: August 14, 2013
Capital: ¥100,000,000
Business: Internet platform company
Website: https://ctw.inc/
