Cross River Wins CryptoFin Industry Award for Pioneering Efforts in Crypto

An early industry partner for companies like Coinbase, Cross River's leading infrastructure provides accounts for consumers to move money in real-time, with fiat-to-crypto on and off-ramps

Partners leverage Cross River's technology stack to provide best-in-class solutions to consumers and businesses across the globe

Cross River Bank (Cross River), a technology driven infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, today announced that the LendIt Fintech Industry Awards awarded Cross River with the CryptoFin award for its pioneering efforts in crypto. The award honors the company showing the best application of crypto technology, building a bridge between traditional finance and crypto to encourage greater adoption.

"If you look at the new wave of customer experiences, it's clear that crypto is transforming financial services, and Cross River is leading the charge," said Ram Ahluwalia, Head of Digital Assets at Cross River. "Crypto is creating new ways of transacting, borrowing and trading, and our role is to enable neo-banks and fintechs to become crypto relevant."

"These fintech pioneers have been nimble and forward-thinking from the start," the judges said. "Their Coinbase partnership underscores their ability to move the ball forward with each new innovation trend."

Since inception, Cross River has consistently created innovative solutions to meet the needs of technology partners and customers, redefining the future of financial services. As an early partner to Coinbase, Cross River's leading infrastructure provides accounts for customers to move money in real-time, with fiat-to-crypto on and off-ramps. Its proprietary, real-time API-based core is built on a strong foundation of compliance and risk management. With over a decade of experience in the fintech industry, Cross River is built for technology-focused, fast-growing businesses, including crypto exchanges or wallets, NFT marketplaces or fintech companies looking to add crypto offerings.

"Cross River is powering the future of financial services by delivering innovative payments, lending and crypto solutions that are reshaping global finance and propelling financial inclusion," said Phil Goldfeder, SVP Global Public Affairs at Cross River. "We're honored to be recognized by LendIt for our long-standing work in building the bridge between fintech and crypto, enabling millions more to access the financial resources they need to thrive in today's world."

Now with more than a dozen dedicated team members, led by Ram Ahluwalia, Crypto at Cross River continues to grow and build new technology to further the industry. Cross River's crypto team is committed to helping fintech companies and banks bring crypto to the next 1 billion people.

About Cross River

Cross River provides technology infrastructure powering the future of financial services. Leveraging a proprietary real-time banking core, Cross River delivers innovative and scalable embedded payments, cards, lending, and crypto solutions to millions of consumers and businesses. Cross River is backed by leading investors and serves the world's most essential fintech and technology companies. Together with its partners, Cross River is reshaping global finance and financial inclusion. Member FDIC. Find out more at www.crossriver.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005931/en/