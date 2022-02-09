Insights on the Optical Ground Wire Cable United States Market to 2027 - Featuring Tratos Group, Venine Cable and ZTT International Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Optical Ground Wire Cable Market Research Report by Type, by Application, by State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Optical Ground Wire Cable Market size was estimated at USD 304.87 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 311.95 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.54% to reach USD 416.15 million by 2027.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Optical Ground Wire Cable Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Optical Ground Wire Cable Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Optical Ground Wire Cable Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Optical Ground Wire Cable Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Optical Ground Wire Cable Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Optical Ground Wire Cable Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Optical Ground Wire Cable Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Optical Ground Wire Cable Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Optical Ground Wire Cable Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Layer Stranding Structure

6.3. Loose Tube Structure

7. Optical Ground Wire Cable Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 200-500 KV

7.3. Above 500 KV

7.4. Below 220 KV

8. California Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

9. Florida Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

10. Illinois Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

11. New York Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

12. Ohio Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

13. Pennsylvania Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

14. Texas Optical Ground Wire Cable Market

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. Dron Edge India Private Limited

16.2. Elsewedy Electric Co S.A.E.

16.3. Fujikura Cable Corporation

16.4. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

16.5. J-Power Systems Corp.

16.6. LS Cable & System Pty Ltd.

16.7. Prysmian Group

16.8. Shenzhen SDGI Photoelectricity Technologies Co., Ltd.

16.9. Sterlite Technologies Limited

16.10. Sun Telecom

16.11. Taihan Fiber Optics Co., Ltd

16.12. Tratos Group

16.13. Venine Cable

16.14. ZTT International Limited

17. Appendix

