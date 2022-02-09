US High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market to 2027 - by Installation, Type, Voltage Range, and State - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Research Report by Installation, by Type, by Voltage Range, by State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market size was estimated at USD 6,309.25 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 7,083.37 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% to reach USD 11,707.00 million by 2027.

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, by Installation

7. High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, by Type

8. High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market, by Voltage Range

9. California High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

10. Florida High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

11. Illinois High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

12. New York High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

13. Ohio High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

14. Pennsylvania High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

15. Texas High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market

16. Competitive Landscape

17. Company Usability Profiles

17.1. EL Sewedy Electric Company

17.2. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

17.3. General Cable Corporation

17.4. Jiangnan Group Limited

17.5. Kabelwerke Brugg AG

17.6. LS Cable & System Ltd.

17.7. Nexans S.A.

17.8. NKT Cables Group A/S

17.9. Prysmian S.P.A.

17.10. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

18. Appendix

