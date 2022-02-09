Net Zero by 2050 Research Study: Industrial Decarbonization Gains Momentum to Fight Climate Change - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Net Zero by 2050 - Industrial Decarbonization Gains Momentum to Fight Climate Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights the current state of play and future potential of decarbonizing high-impact industries such as energy & utilities, metals & mining, chemicals & petrochemicals, transportation, and construction.

It presents viable decarbonization solutions that leverage technologies revolving around renewables including hydrogen, energy efficiency, electrification, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) to achieve net zero goals.

In a world where climate change is increasingly influenced by industrial emissions, decarbonizing the industrial sector becomes the immediate priority to phase out CO2 emissions from the use of fossil fuels.

As countries and companies target net zero emissions by 2050, the term 'industrial decarbonization' gathers momentum as an amalgamation of emerging technologies, advanced materials, smart policies, bold investments, and new business models to push some of the world's largest industries to remove carbon from the process chain.

Industrial decarbonization overview and high impact industries, major stakeholders providing solutions in each industry, the noise created in the media, VC investment trends, examples related to the implementation of decarbonization technologies such as renewables including hydrogen, energy efficiency, electrification, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), trends in patent filings and grants, and the future potential of industrial decarbonization to meet net zero.

Scope

Technology Decoding: presents the impact of climate change, facts and figures, need for industrial decarbonization, technology overview, notable global efforts, and a market map of disruptors.

Media & Trend Analysis: highlights the presentation of decarbonization from the media perspective - major news and lauds from social media promoting the technology. The section presents the decarbonization commitments of global corporations to achieve net zero. It also includes mentions of decarbonization in company annual filings and hiring trends.

Investment Radar: outlines the venture capital funding trends by value, volume, and geography with some of the popular deals, notable investors, active startup accelerators, and CVC investors pumping millions into the technology growth.

Innovation Explorer: introduces game-changing company innovations with a spotlight on startups. Select corporate-startup partnerships inclined at future product developments. The section also highlights notable big tech vendor solutions.

IP Landscaping: provides a broad-level analysis of the trends in patent filings and grants, technology leaders, filing trends by technology and industry, priority countries, and some interesting patents in the industrial decarbonization technology development.

The Road Ahead: summarizes the drivers and challenges, COP26 pledges, corporate commitments, digitization in decarbonization, potential policies to promote decarbonization, CO2 utilization, and the outlook.

