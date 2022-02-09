Worldwide Fluoroelastomers Industry to 2027 - Featuring Solvay SA, 3M and IGS Industries Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Fluoroelastomers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global fluoroelastomers market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global fluoroelastomers market to grow with a CAGR of 2.90% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on fluoroelastomers market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on fluoroelastomers market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global fluoroelastomers market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global fluoroelastomers market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

With the advancement in new technologies, the automotive industry is changing its designs and focusing more on making lighter weight substitute resources to cope with the growing demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles

2) Restraints

Fluoroelastomers are non-biodegradable chemicals so environmental sustainability is one of the major concerns for the fluoroelastomers industry

3) Opportunities

Major application areas requiring materials with extreme resistance to heat and chemicals are expected to propel the usage and development of fluoroelastomers in the upcoming years.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the fluoroelastomers market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the fluoroelastomers market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global fluoroelastomers market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Segment Covered

The global fluoroelastomers market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user.

The Global Fluoroelastomers Market by Type

FKM

FVMQ

FFKM

The Global Fluoroelastomers Market by Application

O-rings

Seals & Gaskets

Hoses

The Global Fluoroelastomers Market by End-user

Automotive

Aerospace

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical & Food

Energy & Power

Company Profiles

The Chemours Company

Solvay SA

3M

Honeywell International Inc

Northwest Rubber Extruders,Inc

IGS Industries

Vanguard Products Corp

Precision Associates

Accutrex Products

Standard Rubber Products Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kay65o

