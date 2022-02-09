Sprinklr's Doug Balut Recognized as 2022 CRN® Channel Chief

Sprinklr CXM, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Sprinklr Senior Vice President of Global Alliances Doug Balut to the 2022 Channel Chiefs list.
A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.
Since joining the company in 2016, Balut has focused on driving growth by supporting the success of Sprinklr's extensive partner ecosystem. Under his leadership, Sprinklr saw significant growth contribution in 2021 from partners in both influenced and sourced opportunity work. Some of the industry leaders Sprinklr partners with include – Accenture, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Deloitte, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, ServiceNow, Twitter and top agencies such as Dentsu, Havas and Publicis Groupe.
This year saw the addition of a Care Ecosystem of partners, new Cloud partner marketplace initiatives, as well as an expansion into Regional Partnerships in emerging countries. Sprinklr has also expanded their technology partnerships as well as increased the number of agencies at both the holding company and independent agency levels across the globe.
"We strive to be the best by partnering with the best," said Sprinklr Senior Vice President of Global Alliances Doug Balut. "Our Strategic Alliances Team is focused every day on enabling joint selling with our go-to-market partners, developing deep integrations and joint solutions with our software platform partners, working with key agencies to offer joint value to our shared customers, and, of course, partnering with more than 30 social media and messaging channels to drive value for our enterprise customers. I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition on behalf of our strategic alliances team and look ahead to continued growth through our partners and field teams as we serve our joint customer's digital transformation with our Unified-CXM platform."
"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."
CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world's most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005783/en/
