MVIS Launches the MVIS Global Bionic Healthcare ESG Index

Index providing exposure to the bionic healthcare sector
MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the launch of the MVIS Global Bionic Healthcare ESG Index MVBION.
The MVIS Global Bionic Healthcare ESG Index MVBION includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from medical, dental or vision-related implants, bio printing, prosthesis or preservation of organs and tissue.
"We are excited to announce the launch of the MVIS Global Bionic Healthcare ESG Index today. This index is designed to reflect the bionic implants market, in which the growth is expected to be driven by aging population with higher disposable income worldwide and the expanding medical technology and scientific innovations. The index offers investors an investable benchmark capturing the leading companies in this sector," said Mirela Stefanova, Manager Equity Operations at MV Index Solutions.
The MVIS Global Bionic Healthcare ESG Index MVBION is weighted by free float market capitalisation and reviewed on a quarterly basis. The index is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.
Key Index Features
MVIS Global Bionic Healthcare ESG Index MVBION
Number of Components: 25
Base Date: 31 December 2020
Base Value: 1000
Note to Editors:
About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com
MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and Bluster Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 31.88 billion in assets under management (as of 9 February 2022) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/Bluster Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.
