Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Digital Freight Forwarding Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global digital freight forwarding market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027.

The report predicts the global digital freight forwarding market to grow with a CAGR of 23.92% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on digital freight forwarding market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on digital freight forwarding market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global digital freight forwarding market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global digital freight forwarding market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing volume of freight forwarding

Growing adoption of digital technologies by end user industries

Restraints

Data security threats

Opportunities

Advent of modern technologies such as AI, ML

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the digital freight forwarding market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the digital freight forwarding market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global digital freight forwarding market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Segment Covered

The global digital freight forwarding market is segmented on the basis of deployment mode, transportation mode, function, and end users.

The Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market by Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

The Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market by Transportation Mode

Air

Land

Sea

The Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market by Function

Regulatory and Compliance Management

Shipping Management

Warehouse Management

The Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market by End Users

Transportation and Logistics

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Government

E-commerce

Others

Company Profiles

IBM Corporation

Samsung SDS

Oracle Corporation

Descartes Systems Group

SAP SE

Kuehne+Nagel International AG

Digital Logistics Group Ltd

Flexport, Inc.

DiLX

Boxnbiz Technologies Pvt. Ltd

