Making its World-class Creative Tools Available to Businesses, Picsart Launches API Program

Picsart, the world's leading creative platform and a top 20 most downloaded app worldwide, is making its technology available to businesses with the launch of its new API program. As billions of consumers around the world look to businesses for custom visual products and experiences, Picsart is making this technology accessible to businesses of all sizes to meet these needs. Through the new API, brands serving the creator economy can utilize Picsart's most popular and advanced editing tools, including the new one-touch Remove Background, Image Upscaling, and advanced filter capabilities.

"Our vision is to empower creators everywhere, and Picsart leads the market with our innovative AI, photo and video editing capabilities. Offering our technology through APIs to developers is an exciting way we can support the booming creator economy," said Picsart's Founder and CEO Hovhannes Avoyan. "The speed with which digital creation occurs, and the demand from Gen-Z to personalize content and stand out from the rest, means companies everywhere must adapt to these realities and offer deeper creative experiences. Our API enables them to do that."

Picsart for Developers is launching today with eight partners, spanning creative companies in digital advertising, website building, and custom merchandising, and will be adding more partners in the coming months. Creators and digital business professionals will be able to make their visuals come to life wherever they create content, on Picsart and elsewhere.

"We had been searching for a way to help our customers more easily edit and upscale digital billboards on our platform, so we were happy to discover that Picsart's API offered the perfect solution," said Matei Psatta, Co-founder and CMO of TPS Engage. "We're excited to be early partners with Picsart and look forward to offering more creative solutions to our customers with their powerful, user-friendly tools."

Picsart will be adding more partners on an invitation-only basis in the coming months. For platforms and businesses that want to integrate Picsart's APIs into their platform or workflows, visit picsart.io for a full description of services and access to documentation.

About Picsart

Picsart is the world's largest digital creation platform and a top 20 most downloaded app. Every month, the Picsart community creates, remixes, and shares billions of visual stories using the company's powerful and easy-to-use editing tools. Picsart has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including free-to-edit photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates, and more. Picsart is available in 30 languages for free and as a subscription on iOS, Android, Windows devices and on the Web. Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices around the world, Picsart is backed by SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and others. Download the app or visit picsart.com for more information.

