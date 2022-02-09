Eurofins to Acquire Genetic Testing Service JSC and Enter the Clinical Genetic Testing Market in Vietnam

Eurofins Scientific ("Eurofins") ERF, a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing and clinical diagnostics testing, announces that its subsidiary, Eurofins Clinical Testing Lux Sarl, has acquired Genetic Testing Service JSC ("Gentis"), a pioneer in genetic testing in Vietnam. The acquisition will further enhance Eurofins' expansion in Asia and complement its global network of clinical diagnostics laboratories focused on specialised and advanced genetic testing.
Gentis is the market leader in specialised genetic testing in Vietnam and was founded on the principle that the technological advancements in DNA testing should be accessible and affordable to everyone. The company provides comprehensive specialised DNA testing services including obstetrical genetics; genealogical DNA tests; oncology; and COVID-19 testing services. Since its establishment 12 years ago, Gentis has grown strongly with a reputation for outstanding quality and has become the trusted service provider for more than 100 major hospitals in Vietnam, as well as consumers. Gentis delivered revenues of around EUR 10 million in 2021.
Eurofins believes that specialised genetic testing to support critical healthcare needs such as the detection of cancers, the detection of chromosomal disorders during pregnancy and the prevention of genetic disorders, is a significant growth opportunity. This acquisition will accelerate Eurofins' strategy to expand further into these markets and expand its presence in South East Asia more broadly. Gentis has a highly successful test and product menu, which will benefit from the Eurofins network's broad menu of genetic and genomic tests and its access to additional markets.
"I am looking forward to welcoming Gentis and its highly qualified and dedicated team to the Eurofins network," commented Dr. Gilles Martin, Eurofins CEO. "This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to provide testing solutions to meet critical health, wellness and genetic challenges. It also supports our growth strategies in both Asia and advanced specialised clinical diagnostics"
About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis
Eurofins is Testing for Life. With 55,000 staff across a network of 900 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.
Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.
