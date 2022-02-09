Record360 Taps Dealership, Rental Equipment Industry Executives for Advisory Board

Panel to provide counsel, insights on business strategy, market opportunities; support Record360 management with experience in product development, sales, growth initiatives

Record360, which provides a mobile-based online inspection and workflow platform for managing the condition of high-value assets such as heavy equipment and trucks, announced today it has established an Executive Advisory Board to help guide the company's product development and sales growth strategies.

Joining the advisory board are four industry executives with extensive leadership experience in equipment rental agency and dealership management as well as industrial equipment remarketing and transactional solutions. The members are:

Joseph Dixon. Mr. Dixon is a veteran of more than 30 years in the equipment rental industry. He is the former senior vice president of sales for United Rentals and has held executive positions with Hertz Equipment Rental Corp., The Home Depot and JLG Industries.

Nic DiPaolo. Mr. DiPaolo is the chief executive officer of heavy equipment dealer ProCon JCB and previously spent 15 years with Sunbelt Rentals, where he left as the company's operational vice president after beginning as a branch manager and advancing through a series of increasingly responsible positions.

Doug Feick. Mr. Feick is the former senior vice president of new business and corporate development at Ritchie Bros., a recognized leader in selling of heavy industrial equipment and trucks through live and online auctions. He previously served as chief legal officer for IronPlanet, general counsel for ChoiceStream Inc. and as vice president of corporate development for Yahoo. He has 25 years of legal and business experience.

Jeff Jeter. Mr. Jeter is the president, global strategic accounts at Ritchie Bros. Previously he served as president of IronPlanet leading the firm's U.S. and International sales, senior principal at PRTM Management Consultants and senior vice president of marketing for Manugistics Group Inc. He brings 25 years of sales, marketing and international business experience to the Advisory Board.

"We are excited to welcome these experienced industry executives to our advisory board," said Abby Chao, Record360's chief executive officer. "We look forward to their counsel and strategic guidance across many aspects of our business." Chao noted that she expects the Board to help the company with strategies to increase penetration with large rental agencies and dealerships, identify new markets and products, scale and extend its product portfolio and accelerate sales growth.

Late last year the company expanded its portfolio with the launch of SalesPro, which Chao cited as "an innovative tool that will allow sellers of used equipment to use Record360's best-in-class documentation and workflow tools in a new context." SalesPro enables construction firms, dealerships, vehicle rental fleets and other commercial equipment owners to quickly identify assets for sale, determine their condition, price them appropriately and rapidly respond to interest from potential buyers. The mobile-friendly platform enables sales reps to market equipment directly by text or email, or over widely used social media platforms.

Importantly, SalesPro also is integrated with and utilizes the extensive, real-time, continually updated library of equipment images contained in Record360's InspectPro database, which maintains a history of the asset's condition and usage data over its lifecycle. InspectPro allows users to search inventory across multiple locations, so if a sales rep can't find a specific asset locally, it can be identified and tagged for sale from another office.

Record360 is planning to expand its portfolio with additional new product introductions this spring.

ABOUT RECORD360 -- Founded in 2013, Record360 is used by customers such as Sunbelt Rentals, Herc and Aim Leasing to document the condition of assets like construction equipment, trucks, and other rental machinery at the time of exchange. The company acts as an independent third party to store images with location and time stamps and is there to hold proof when there is a damage dispute. Record360 is used in over 2,000 locations nationwide. For more information about Record360, visit us at www.record360.com.

