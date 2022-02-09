First Generation Investors Partners with Ares Management Corporation

Ares to Support FGI Chapters at Boston College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard College, New York University and Morehouse College

First Generation Investors ("FGI"), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides high school students in underserved communities with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the investment economy, today announced a partnership with Ares Management Corporation ("Ares"), a leading global alternative investment manager. Through this partnership, Ares will support FGI chapters at Boston College, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard College, New York University and Morehouse College.

"As FGI continues to expand its footprint to over 30 universities nationwide, we are grateful for supporters like Ares who help us maximize the impact of our work," said FGI Head of Partnerships, Charlie Ewig. "Through this partnership, we look forward to providing FGI students with investment accounts and real-world funds they can use to apply their learning. As an analyst at Ares, I'm personally proud to be part of a company that not only supports my involvement with FGI, but also backs their support with action and is committed to being a force for good."

FGI chapters consist of mentors and volunteers who work with local high school students, providing them with the necessary knowledge and insight to invest with confidence. Upon completing the FGI curriculum and turning 18, FGI graduates receive real funds and investment accounts to continue developing their portfolio.

"FGI's mission to promote greater inclusion in the investment economy aligns with our firm's intent to be a catalyst for shared prosperity," said Michelle Armstrong, Head of Philanthropy at Ares. "An understanding of how to invest can help reduce the wealth gap and, as a result, help reduce inequities that often span multiple generations. We are delighted to support the organization's work at colleges and universities across the country, and we also look forward to engaging our employees with FGI through meaningful volunteer opportunities."

About First Generation Investors

Founded in 2018 by University of Pennsylvania students Alex Ingerman, Dylan Ingerman and Cole Mattox, First Generation Investors (FGI) is a non-profit organization that provides young adults with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the investment economy. FGI is a volunteer-based program that teaches high school students in underserved communities the power of investing and brings classroom lessons to life by providing students with real money to invest. In the spring of 2019, FGI piloted the program with three local Philadelphia high school students. FGI has since expanded its program from three students to over 500, supported by nearly 270 volunteers across 30+ universities.

For more information, please visit https://www.firstgenerationinvestors.com/

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation ARES is a leading global alternative investment manager providing clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of September 30, 2021, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $282 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,060 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com. Follow Ares on Twitter @Ares_Management.

