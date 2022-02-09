Global $30+ Billion Syringe Pump Markets, Competition, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Syringe Pump Market, By Type (Infusion Pump vs Withdrawal Pump), By Application (ICU, Cardiac Surgery Units, Pediatric Units, Operating Theatres, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition, Opportunities, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Syringe Pump Market was valued at USD20757.85 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period, 2023-2027, to achieve market value of USD30440.02 million by 2027F.
The market growth can be attributed to the factors like increasing instances of diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, etc. Also, increasing demand for syringe pumps in surgical procedures is driving the growth of the Global Syringe Pump Market in the upcoming five years. Dental, urology, gynecology, ophthalmology, neurology, orthopedics, and cardiovascular surgeries are also increasing due to increasing instances of diseases.
The surge in demand for the effective treatment procedure also supports the growth of the Global Syringe Pump Market in the next five years. Along with the chronic diseases, the recent COVID-19 pandemic also substantiated the growth of the Global Syringe Pump Market.
Increasing demand for the timely diagnosis and treatment process for the diseases also aids the growth of the market in the forecast years. Moreover, factors like consistent research, technological advancements, and innovative product development to enhance the properties of the syringe pumps are further anticipated to aid the growth of the Global Syringe Pump Market in the forecast years.
The Global Syringe Pump Market is segmented by type, application, end-user, regional distribution, and competition analysis. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into infusion pumps and withdrawal pumps.
Infusion pumps are anticipated to hold the largest market shares in the upcoming five years on account of their application in chemotherapy, diabetes management, etc.
Moreover, increasing instances of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and other chronic diseases are further anticipated to aid the growth of the Global Syringe Pump Market in the next five years.
Moreover, recent COVID-19 infection also played a vital role in increasing demand for syringe pumps thus also aiding the market growth.
Some of the major players operating in the market include:
- Baxter International Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- Moog Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Terumo Corporation
- Nipro Corporation
- Mindray Medical International Limited
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2027
Global Syringe Pump Market, By Type
- Infusion Pump
- Withdrawal Pump
Global Syringe Pump Market, By Application
- ICU
- Cardiac Surgery Units
- Pediatric Units
- Operating Theatres
- Others
Global Syringe Pump Market, By End-User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Care Settings
- Others
Syringe Pump Market, By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Kuwait
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q45afz.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005912/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
