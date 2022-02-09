Contentsquare's Retailers on Retail 2022 Report Reveals Key Insights, Strategies, and Advice on the Impact of Digital Transformation and Mobile for the Year Ahead

11 brands weigh in with best practices for data-led insights, response to changing customer behaviors and boosting conversion rates for high priority campaigns

Contentsquare, the leading experience analytics company, today released its 2022 Retailers on Retail Report, which features 13 top retail experts from 11 global brands on their tips for a successful year in retail. From insights on how to leverage digital customer experience data to future-proof online journeys to tips on using empathy-driven design to improve site experience, the report is packed with real-life learnings and use cases. With more than 450 retail clients from around the world and data covering billions of transactions and customer journeys, Contentsquare has established itself as an expert in the digital retail experience.

Key sections of the report include:

The digital transformation powerhouses: From the proliferation of mobile to the huge digital takeover during the pandemic, experts from TomTom and cosnova share their learnings about the fast pace of digital and what this means for business.

G-Star, Sweaty Betty, and JanSport offer their best advice on winning strategies, effective frameworks, and the importance of prioritizing your customer data.

: G-Star, Sweaty Betty, and JanSport offer their best advice on winning strategies, effective frameworks, and the importance of prioritizing your customer data. Strategies for success: Sonos and Moss Bros share their best strategies for ensuring a successful year in retail, from the power of empathy-driven design to why a testing-obsessed mindset is key to building successful online experiences.

"We looked beyond the data for this report because we believe that the best insights come from simply speaking to the people who know. Who better to ask for advice about delivering outstanding digital experiences in the retail space than the experts themselves? The most innovative brands are the companies that ultimately know everything there is about customer happiness and the human digital experience. Contentsquare brings the insights and data that supports customer innovation and allows them the ability to understand their customers," said Contentsquare Chief Customer Officer John O'Melia. "We're committed to displaying customer data in a visual, intuitive, and easy-to-understand way: clear, accessible, actionable data—for everyone. With every tap, click, scroll, and hover, retail customers share how they feel about the digital experience," continued O'Melia.

Top retail brands featured include:

cosnova, the parent company behind the well-known color cosmetics brands essence and CATRICE.

the parent company behind the well-known color cosmetics brands essence and CATRICE. Etam , France's leading lingerie group and the seventh-largest lingerie player in the world.

, France's leading lingerie group and the seventh-largest lingerie player in the world. G-Star , a luxury fashion brand dedicated to the cloth, craft, culture, and history of denim.

, a luxury fashion brand dedicated to the cloth, craft, culture, and history of denim. JanSport , a retail company specializes in designing fun and functional packs, bags, and outdoor gear for both great adventures and day-to-day usage.

, a retail company specializes in designing fun and functional packs, bags, and outdoor gear for both great adventures and day-to-day usage. Moss Bros , the UK's number one men's formalwear retailer.

, the UK's number one men's formalwear retailer. Natures & Découvertes, a French retailer offering products and experiences to those looking to change their way of life, improve their body and mind, and raise their ecological awareness.

a French retailer offering products and experiences to those looking to change their way of life, improve their body and mind, and raise their ecological awareness. Salomon , a French brand founded in the Alps in Annecy driven by passion and innovation, Salomon is the world leader in winter sports equipment, footwear, hiking shoes and more

, a French brand founded in the Alps in Annecy driven by passion and innovation, Salomon is the world leader in winter sports equipment, footwear, hiking shoes and more Shoes.com , an American footwear retailer merged with JackRabbit

, an American footwear retailer merged with JackRabbit Sonos , an American developer, manufacturer, and retailer of audio products and the world's leading sound experience company.

, an American developer, manufacturer, and retailer of audio products and the world's leading sound experience company. Sweaty Betty , an activewear brand that empowers women through fitness and beyond

, an activewear brand that empowers women through fitness and beyond TomTom , a mapmaking company that provides geolocation technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises, and developers.

"We've seen a shift in retailers as they've become more and more digital-forward, both as a response to the pandemic but more so in preparation of what's to come. There's a realization that really great marketing is rooted in experiences, which are often digital," said Contentsquare Chief Marketing Officer Niki Hall. "With chatter of Web 3.0 and metaverse getting louder, marketers are becoming more and more creative, trusting analytics to help them create content targeted directly at their current and prospect customers. They're actively looking for tech solutions that support their brand ambitions, leaning into the growing bond between data and experience as it continues to define the next era of marketing. What Contentsquare provides from an experience analytics standpoint complements and reinforces the identity and experiences brands create. We each innovate in our own ways, with both ultimately joining forces to satisfy the customer."

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare empowers brands to build better digital experiences. Its experience analytics platform tracks and visualizes billions of digital behaviors, delivering intelligent recommendations that everyone can use to grow revenue, increase loyalty and fuel innovation. Founded in Paris in 2012, Contentsquare has since opened offices in London, New York, San Francisco, Munich, Tel Aviv, Amsterdam and Barcelona. Today, it helps more than 800 enterprises globally deliver better digital experiences for their customers. Visit contentsquare.com to find out more.

