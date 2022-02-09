Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism is Recruiting Global Talents to Share Hangzhou Stories

The My Hangzhou Stories event hosted by the Talents Office of the CPC Hangzhou Municipal Committee and Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism is currently stepping into the mid-stage. The recruitment of global talents activity launched through overseas social media and the official English-language website is in full swing.

The event consists of four sections: offline launching ceremony, official online website (http://www.myhangzhoustories.com), recruitment of global talents activity and video production. At present, Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism is recruiting global talents through the official English website, combined with overseas mainstream social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Simultaneously, the scenic spots and news promotion of Hangzhou on social media platforms strengthen the understanding of Hangzhou from the perspective of overseas audiences and deepen the influence of Hangzhou as an international tourism city in order to attract more talents' participation.

The event is planning to cast a vote to select talents who can represent Hangzhou in various fields- elite athletes, Olympic champions, international politicians, cultural scholars, etc. Based on the connections and impressions between talents and Hangzhou, the talents will tell their stories in regards to "the first digital economic city in China", "City Brain", "Asian Games", "Liangzhu Culture" and other urban characteristics.

2021 was the beginning of the "14th Five-Year Plan", Hangzhou will closely follow national policies, continue to make efforts and strive to build Hangzhou into a "future tourism pioneer, global tourism demonstration site, cultural and tourism integration model base, the first choice of leisure and vacation in the Yangtze River Delta and internationally known tourist destination". We'll innovate and enrich the approach of international cultural and tourism transmission and expand the scope of overseas promotion. The world will refocus on Hangzhou and recognize a new Hangzhou in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005784/en/