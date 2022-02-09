DBRS Morningstar: Do ESG Considerations Impact the Decision to Rate a Specific Issuer or Transaction?

DBRS Morningstar has released a commentary discussing how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors could impact the decision to rate a particular issuer or transaction.

Key highlights include:

The most common factor that could potentially lead to DBRS Morningstar not rating a transaction or issuer is governance.

Social factors are unlikely to preclude DBRS Morningstar from rating an issuer within the Governments, Financial Institutions or Corporate sectors. However in the Structured Finance area there are examples where social factors, mostly in relation to Human Capital and Human Rights, could impact the decision on whether DBRS Morningstar can rate a transaction.

The impact of environmental factors can vary greatly across sectors and it is difficult to envisage examples where DBRS Morningstar would not rate a particular issuer solely based on this factor. However, for certain sectors environmental factors could have a significant impact on the rating level.

"DBRS Morningstar routinely declines to assign ratings to potential transactions and issuers for a number of reasons. These would normally be for reasons such as a lack of sufficient data and information, or if the quality of information raises serious questions as to whether a credible credit rating can be provided. In this commentary we discuss a number of potential examples of ESG related issues where DBRS Morningstar could decide not to rate a particular issuer or transaction. Importantly though, these examples and commentary do not necessarily signify new reasons to decline assigning ratings. Rather, such reasons may have existed historically, but were not defined as being ESG related," said Ross Abercromby, Managing Director, Global FIG at DBRS Morningstar.

To read the full report, click here: https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/research/392134/do-esg-considerations-impact-the-decision-to-rate-a-specific-issuer-or-transaction

The DBRS Morningstar group of companies consists of DBRS, Inc. (Delaware, U.S.)(NRSRO, DRO affiliate); DBRS Limited (Ontario, Canada)(DRO, NRSRO affiliate); DBRS Ratings GmbH (Frankfurt, Germany)(EU CRA, NRSRO affiliate, DRO affiliate); and DBRS Ratings Limited (England and Wales)(UK CRA, NRSRO affiliate, DRO affiliate). For more information on regulatory registrations, recognitions and approvals of the DBRS Morningstar group of companies, please see: https:// www.dbrsmorningstar.com/research/highlights.pdf. The DBRS Morningstar group of companies are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morningstar, Inc. © 2022 DBRS Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information upon which DBRS Morningstar ratings and other types of credit opinions and reports are based is obtained by DBRS Morningstar from sources DBRS Morningstar believes to be reliable. DBRS Morningstar does not audit the information it receives in connection with the analytical process, and it does not and cannot independently verify that information in every instance. The extent of any factual investigation or independent verification depends on facts and circumstances. DBRS Morningstar ratings, other types of credit opinions, reports and any other information provided by DBRS Morningstar are provided "as is" and without representation or warranty of any kind. DBRS Morningstar hereby disclaims any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability, fitness for any particular purpose or non-infringement of any of such information. In no event shall DBRS Morningstar or its directors, officers, employees, independent contractors, agents and representatives (collectively, DBRS Morningstar Representatives) be liable (1) for any inaccuracy, delay, loss of data, interruption in service, error or omission or for any damages resulting therefrom, or (2) for any direct, indirect, incidental, special, compensatory or consequential damages arising from any use of ratings and rating reports or arising from any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance or contingency within or outside the control of DBRS Morningstar or any DBRS Morningstar Representative, in connection with or related to obtaining, collecting, compiling, analyzing, interpreting, communicating, publishing or delivering any such information. No DBRS Morningstar entity is an investment advisor. DBRS Morningstar does not provide investment, financial or other advice. Ratings, other types of credit opinions, other analysis and research issued or published by DBRS Morningstar are, and must be construed solely as, statements of opinion and not statements of fact as to credit worthiness, investment, financial or other advice or recommendations to purchase, sell or hold any securities. A report with respect to a DBRS Morningstar rating or other credit opinion is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. DBRS Morningstar may receive compensation for its ratings and other credit opinions from, among https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/disclaimer/ others, issuers, insurers, guarantors and/or underwriters of debt securities. DBRS Morningstar is not responsible for the content or operation of third party websites accessed through hypertext or other computer links and DBRS Morningstar shall have no liability to any person or entity for the use of such third party websites. This publication may not be reproduced, retransmitted or distributed in any form without the prior written consent of DBRS Morningstar. ALL DBRS MORNINGSTAR RATINGS AND OTHER TYPES OF CREDIT OPINIONS ARE SUBJECT TO DISCLAIMERS AND CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. PLEASE READ THESE DISCLAIMERS AND LIMITATIONS AT https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com/about/disclaimer. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING DBRS MORNINGSTAR RATINGS AND OTHER TYPES OF CREDIT OPINIONS, INCLUDING DEFINITIONS, POLICIES AND METHODOLOGIES, ARE AVAILABLE ON https://www.dbrsmorningstar.com. Users may, through hypertext or other computer links, gain access to websites operated by persons other than DBRS Morningstar. Such hyperlinks are provided for convenience only, and are the exclusive responsibility of the owners of such websites. DBRS Morningstar does not endorse the content, the operator or operations of third party websites. DBRS Morningstar is not responsible for the content or operation of such websites and DBRS Morningstar shall have no liability to you or any other person or entity for the use of third party websites.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005847/en/