The TJX Companies, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results February 23, 2022

The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 sales and earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, before 9:30 a.m. ET.
At 11:00 a.m. ET that day, Ernie Herrman, TJX's Chief Executive Officer and President, will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022 results, operations, and business trends. A real-time webcast of the call will be available to the public at TJX.com. A replay of the call will also be available by dialing (866) 367-5577 (toll free) or (203) 369-0233 through Wednesday, March 2, 2022, or at TJX.com.
About The TJX Companies, Inc.
The TJX Companies, Inc. is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide. As of October 30, 2021, the end of the Company's third quarter, the Company operated a total of 4,684 stores in nine countries, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, Austria, the Netherlands, and Australia, and five e-commerce sites. These include 1,285 T.J. Maxx, 1,148 Marshalls, 850 HomeGoods, 55 Sierra, and 39 Homesense stores, as well as tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com, homegoods.com, and sierra.com, in the United States; 292 Winners, 147 HomeSense, and 106 Marshalls stores in Canada; 618 T.K. Maxx and 78 Homesense stores, as well as tkmaxx.com, in Europe; and 66 T.K. Maxx stores in Australia. TJX's press releases and financial information are available at TJX.com.
Important Information at Website
Archived versions of the Company's conference calls are available in the Investors section of TJX.com after they are no longer available by telephone as are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures for applicable periods and other financial information. The Company routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the Investors section at TJX.com. The Company encourages investors to consult that section of its website regularly.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005849/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.