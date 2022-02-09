Edmond Walters Joins YieldX Board of Advisors

Walters brings decades of wealth management industry experience that will help shape the future of YieldX's disruptive fintech and investment management platform

YieldX, the fintech company reimagining income investing, welcomes the Founder of eMoney Advisor and Apprise Labs, LLC, Edmond Walters, to its board of advisors. A renowned innovator in financial advisor technology who has achieved several successful exits, Walters will play an instrumental role in building out YieldX's operations, advising on and helping to further differentiate the disruptive tools YieldX has brought to market and setting tangible goals for the company's next evolution.

With a unique background as both a fintech founder and financial advisor, Walters deeply understands the challenges modern advisors have ahead of them. His latest venture, Villanova Tech, is another advisor-facing technology platform, which provides tools for advisors with business owner clients to gain insights on operational data to help with succession planning.

"Navigating income investing opportunities is a lengthy, cumbersome and time-consuming process for even the most advanced financial advisors and wealth managers," said Walters. "The YieldX platform empowers all users to optimize yield portfolios, regardless of experience level. It's exciting to be part of a transformation of this magnitude."

YieldX first debuted in April 2019, driven by a mission to eliminate the historically complex barriers to sophisticated fixed income investing. With portfolio insights and personalization quickly becoming must-have capabilities in today's financial services landscape, YieldX is purpose-built to empower wealth managers; growing fintechs; broker-dealers; and asset managers to thrive in an increasingly digital investment world. Walters brings an impressive track record of building and scaling fintech companies to YieldX that will aid in the company's mission to redefine one of the largest markets in the world.

"We are pleased to welcome Edmond to YieldX, and look forward to leaning into his expertise to explore a wide array of new opportunities," said Adam Green, Co-Founder and CEO at YieldX. "Innovative and fearless in nature, Edmond was the perfect candidate for our board. I have no doubt that he will play a crucial role in helping our firm optimize yield-driven investment solutions for a wider range of investors."

The new board member addition comes after a year of innovation and growth at YieldX, including closing its $18M Series A funding round and forging strategic partnerships with DriveWealth and Envestnet. Starting soon, advisors and wealth managers using Envestnet's platform will have one-click access to YieldX Apps that streamline workflows to build and optimize yield portfolios via single sign-on integration.

Most recently, Pipe — a trading platform that enables companies to transform recurring revenue into up-front capital — announced it will leverage Income Portfolio as a Service (InPaaS®) by YieldX to manage its yield-targeted portfolio. To learn more about YieldX, consider attending next week's webinar focused on fixed income investing or please visit YieldX.app.

About YieldX

YieldX is reimagining income investing. YieldX offers a digital-native API-first analytics and modeling platform. Our 'no quant' apps are transforming the way everyone from wealth managers to broker-dealers and fintech apps design and deliver optimized, personalized income investing solutions at scale. YieldX offers complete flexibility, with a choice of end-to-end technology and asset management solutions, custom investment universes, and white-labeled offerings, so clients can select the capabilities that best meet their needs. For more information, visit YieldX.app.

