Provenir Appoints Lewis Horder to Lead Expansion in Benelux Region

Appointment highlights company's expanding global footprint

Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, today announced Lewis Horder has been appointed Sales Executive to serve the growing number of organizations seeking AI-powered risk decisioning solutions. Lewis will oversee sales operations, business development and go-to-market strategies for Benelux.

Horder brings more than 15 years' experience in financial services. Prior to joining Provenir, Horder served as a Sales Director for EMEA at FIS. He also held various sales management roles at WorldPay UK, developing marketing strategies and identifying and building technology partnerships to reach new customers.

"Lewis has a deep understanding of the financial services market in Benelux and strong relationships, having served as a trusted advisor to many organizations," said Frode Berg, Provenir's Managing Director of EMEA. "The need to improve the customer experience is driving innovative fintechs and banks in Benelux to seek out real-time decisioning solutions. Lewis will lead our efforts to address the growing demand for Provenir's AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform."

Provenir's AI-powered risk decisioning software is the industry's first, true risk-decisioning ecosystem for fintechs and financial services providers. It brings together a global data marketplace, powerful AI, and world-class decisioning into one single platform so organizations can provide the real-time decisioning today's consumers demand.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005811/en/