Andersen Dallas Office Expands with Addition of Managing Director Pat McCown in the Commercial Practice

Andersen is proud to announce the addition of Managing Director Pat McCown to the Commercial practice in the Dallas, TX office. Pat brings to the firm over 30 years of experience in advising on indirect tax in areas such as sales & use, global value added tax, tax controversy, and mergers and acquisitions.
"Pat has extensive experience in managing risks and identifying opportunities in a rapidly changing tax environment, which is important as we continue to advance our office's ongoing efforts in supporting clients with the latest developments in tax," said Ralph Pike, Office Managing Director of the Andersen Dallas office. "In addition, his leadership and dedication to fostering and mentoring staff will contribute to the success of our office's growth."
Prior to joining Andersen, Pat worked at Grant Thornton LLP as a partner in their state and local tax practice.
"Pat is a results-driven leader with a deep background in state and local tax that will play a pivotal role in supporting clients in our Dallas market," said Dan DePaoli, U.S. Country Managing Director.
Pat received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Texas at Dallas. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the Texas Society of CPAs, the Institute of Professionals in Taxation, and the Texas Taxpayers and Research Association.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005043/en/
