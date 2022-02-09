Swell Energy Launches Advanced Distributed Energy Resource Management System

Enhanced software platform GridAmp™ to run Swell's 80-megawatt distributed power plant in Hawai‘i

Swell Energy Inc. (Swell), an energy and smart grid solutions provider, has announced the roll out of GridAmp, its proprietary Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS). The enhanced DERMS platform aggregates Distributed Energy Resources (DERs), including solar and battery storage devices, into virtual power plants (VPPs) to provide advanced grid capabilities to utilities.

GridAmp will control multiple grid service operations with behind-the-meter solar-powered batteries within Swell's Home Battery Rewards program, an 80-megawatt distributed VPP being developed on O‘ahu, Maui and Hawai‘i islands -- as contracted with Hawaiian Electric and approved by the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission.

"Working with Power Partner grid service aggregators like Swell is an essential part of reaching Hawaiian Electric's goal to cut carbon emissions from power generation 70% by 2030 and achieving net zero carbon emissions from power generation by 2045 or sooner," said Yoh Kawanami, Hawaiian Electric co-director of Customer Energy Resources.

Swell's GridAmp software is designed to maximize revenue across multiple utility and customer value streams using optimization algorithms and machine learning models that inform and automate DER and VPP operations. GridAmp provides a differentiated ability to co-optimize or "stack" multiple grid services to support a variety of energy objectives at the customer, utility and wholesale market levels.

The software supports interoperability and customization for various utility markets and DER integrations. GridAmp is designed to be inclusive across various technologies and manufacturers, expanding the breadth of Swell's VPP partnerships and geographies. The DERMS platform is integrated with Swell's operations and customer facing platforms to further enable rapid turnkey deployment of DERs and enhance participation in VPPs.

"GridAmp co-optimizes the VPP experience for end-users and the utility, fundamentally enhancing value and customer participation in generating, consuming, and transacting renewable electricity," said Suleman Khan, CEO of Swell. "Through our various technology partnerships and a comprehensive ‘VPP in a Box' solution, Swell unites homeowners, businesses, industry partners, and utilities behind the shared goal of utilizing VPPs to yield reliable, cost-effective, flexible energy in an equitable manner."

Swell's first GridAmp enabled VPP in Hawai‘i will simultaneously balance three separate grid services, namely Capacity Build, Capacity Reduction and Fast Frequency Response, to help manage Hawaiian Electric's energy supply by absorbing excess renewable energy from the grid as production spikes and dispatching energy when needed, thus reducing peak demand and providing 24/7 fast frequency response to balance the three island grids.

Solar powered energy storage systems located at homes and businesses of Hawaiian Electric customers will collectively and autonomously meet the customer's demands and respond to the grid's dynamic needs. In return, Swell's VPP customers receive GridRevenue™ and gain additional GridSavings by shifting their energy use throughout the day. These capabilities and services are available to utilities across the country. To learn more about GridAmp, visit www.swellenergy.com/utilities. To enroll in the Home Battery Rewards program in Hawaii, visit www.swellenergy.com/HI.

About Swell Energy

Swell Energy is creating a greater grid for the greater good. The energy management and smart grid solutions provider is accelerating the mass adoption of distributed clean energy technologies by enabling consumers to take control of their energy use and cost, achieve energy security, and participate in the transactive grid. Swell Energy provides homeowners and businesses with financing and virtual power plant programs, while partnering with trusted local solar and solar+storage companies for seamless, high-quality installations. By creating a critical mass of dynamic and responsive clean energy resources within utility service areas across the United States, Swell Energy also delivers resilient virtual power plant networks and grid-balancing services to utilities, which are fundamental to our future, carbon-free, distributed renewable energy system. For more information, visit www.swellenergy.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Hawaiian Electric

Established in 1891, Hawaiian Electric serves 95% of Hawaii's 1.4 million residents on the islands of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Lanai and Molokai. Hawaiian Electric is committed to empowering its customers and communities by providing affordable, reliable, clean and sustainable energy. In 2021, 38% of the electricity used by Hawaiian Electric customers came from a diverse mix of renewable resources including waste-to-energy, biomass, geothermal, hydro, wind, biofuels and solar, both utility-scale and customer-sited systems. For more, visit: www.hawaiianelectric.com.

