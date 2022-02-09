Global Battery Materials Market Report 2022: Analysis & Forecasts by Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Others), & End User (Industrial, Portable Devices, Automotive) 2016-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Battery Materials Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium-Based, Others), End User (Industrial, Portable Devices, Automotive), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Battery Materials Market was valued at USD 66.24 Billion in the year 2020.
The market has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of a rapid rise in urbanization, growing government support, growing demand for eco-friendly batteries and rising adoption of digitalization in battery manufacturing. These factors will drive the Battery Materials Market value in the near future.
Among the Battery type (Lead Acid Batteries, Lithium-Based Batteries, Others), the Lithium-Based Batteries segment holds the largest share globally and is expected to grow at a fast pace in the forecast period. The need of Lithium-Based Batteries is higher as compared to other battery chemistries, also, Lithium-Based Batteries are widely used in Electric vehicles, portable devices due to the advantages of a lithium-based battery, which will drive the market.
Among the End-User (Industrial, Portable devices, Automotive), Automotive holds a large share in the market globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. It is one of the largest application of batteries material as the demand of battery materials is high in electric vehicles and the rising demand for EVs will keep driving the market in future.
The main growth in Battery Materials Market has been registered from APAC in 2020. The presence of leading battery producers in China, Japan and South Korea and the increasing requirements of batteries in the consumer electronics and automotive sector especially electric vehicles in the region is expected to accelerate major growth in the market.
The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.
The companies analysed in the report include
- Umicore N.V.
- Nichia Corporation
- Ecopro
- posco chemical
- Asahi Kasei
- BASF SE
- Targray
- BYD
- GS Yuasa
- CBAK power battery
Key Topics Covered:
1. Scope, Research Methodology and Executive Summary
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Global Battery Materials Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Battery Materials Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Battery Materials Market
5. Global Battery Materials Market: Segmentation by Battery Type, By End User
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Battery Materials Market: By Battery type
5.1.1 Lead Acid Batteries - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.2 Lithium-Based Batteries - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Battery Materials Market: By End User
5.2.1 Industrial-Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.2 Portable devices -Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.3 Automotive -Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6. Global Battery Materials Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Battery Materials Market: by Region
7. America Battery Materials Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
7.1 America Battery Materials Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), by Value
7.2 Americas Battery Materials Market-Prominent Companies
7.3 Market Segmentation by Battery type (Lead Acid Batteries, Lithium-Based Batteries and Others)
7.4 Market Segmentation by End User (Industrial, Portable devices and Automotive)
7.5 America Battery Materials Market: Country Analysis
7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of America Battery Materials Market - by Country, By Value, 2026
7.7 Competitive Scenario of America Battery Materials Market: by Country
7.8 United States Battery Materials Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
7.9 United States Battery Materials Market Segmentation - By Battery type and By End User
7.10 Canada Battery Materials Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
7.11 Canada Battery Materials Market Segmentation - By Battery type and By End User
8. Europe Battery Materials Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
9. Asia Pacific Battery Materials Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
10. Global Battery Materials Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends
11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Battery Materials Market - By Battery type, 2026
11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Battery Materials Market - By End User, 2026
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Battery Materials Market - by Region, 2026
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Technological Innovations and Mergers and Acquisitions
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 SWOT Analysis
12.4 Porter Five Analysis
13. Company Analysis
