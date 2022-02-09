Mercans Appoints Vishwanathan Arunachalam as Chief Operating Officer

Mercans, the global leader in payroll tech, has today announced that veteran technology executive, Vishwanathan Arunachalam will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Combining extensive Payroll outsourcing P&L experience, sales experience, operations improvement, and global go-to-market expertise, he will oversee the day-to-day administrative, sales, and operational functions at Mercans. Reporting directly to the CEO, Marko Taylor, Arunachalam will execute Mercans' strategy combining cloud and AI to build innovative human-centered digital payroll solutions for its customers. He will further develop and grow Mercans' SaaS offerings.

In his most recent role as Ramco's VP Sales (Strategic Accounts APAC), he was responsible for designing, planning, and implementing business strategies and operating plans across APAC Region. He not only successfully scaled the payroll outsourcing business from zero to $10 million in annuity income but expanded global payroll services from one to 40 countries.

Popularly known as Vish, he brings close to three decades of experience in client value creation and delivery, incubating new business verticals, managing large P&Ls, and leading culturally diverse global organizations.

A regular speaker at international payroll forums, Vish has also received industry acknowledgment through awards for operational excellence and business leadership. With strong analytical and leadership skills, Vish will not only create new business opportunities for Mercans but scale its service offerings globally.

Prior to Ramco, Vish served in senior roles at Talent Maximus, TalentPro, and Allsec (now Quesscorp) for many years where he was part of the executive team, delivering programs in system integration, application outsourcing, infrastructure, digital, and security services across different industry groups.

Vish commented, "I'm excited to join Mercans, a rapidly growing global payroll company with futuristic leaders who are building great platforms that drive enterprise businesses forward."

"Vish brings deep knowledge of managing growth and scale with a solid understanding of technology and business operations. Mercans will benefit greatly from his expertise. This strong addition to our executive leadership team will also add a unique perspective and enhance our ability to solve complex global payroll challenges facing our customers today," explained the CEO of Mercans, Marko Taylor.

About Mercans

Mercans is a market leader in global payroll outsourcing and international PEO. We serve Fortune Global 500 clients across 160 countries. Visit www.mercans.com for more information.

