Worldwide Refined Functional Carbohydrates Industry to 2027 - Featuring DuPont Danisco, STR Biotech and Lallemand Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report predicts the global refined functional carbohydrates market to grow with a CAGR of 7.82% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on refined functional carbohydrates market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on refined functional carbohydrates market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global refined functional carbohydrates market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global refined functional carbohydrates market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The increasing demand for high-quality feed additives such as refined functional carbohydrates in the animal diet to enhance their health is propelling the growth of the refined functional carbohydrate market

Restraints

Various side effects such as allergies, inflammation, and swollen ears in animals or possible risks in pet animals or livestock will pose a major challenge to the growth of the refined functional carbohydrates market

Segment Covered

The global refined functional carbohydrates market is segmented on the basis of product.

The Global Refined Functional Carbohydrates Market by Product

Mannan Oligosaccharides

Beta-glucan

D-mannose

