Global Biologics CDMO Market Report 2022: Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2026 by Type (Mammalian, Non-Mammalian), & Product Type (Biologics, Biosimilars) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Biologics CDMO Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Type (Mammalian, Non-Mammalian), Product Type (Biologics, Biosimilars), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Biologics CDMO Market was valued at USD 9.9 Billion in the year 2020.
Growth opportunities for the Biologics CDMO market are attributed to the growth of the geriatric population, rising technical advancements by the CDMO service providers, increasing trend of outsourcing the drug development processes in the world and increasing number of research and development activities by some of the key market players in the global platform.
In addition, increasing per capita disposable income, rising global healthcare expenditure along with the demand for new therapeutic drugs in the market is driving the Biologics CDMO market.
Moreover, with the rising prevalence of diseases in the world, it is expected that there will be more demand for new drugs which is likely to push the growth of Biologics CDMOs. Also, the rising number of pharmaceutical companies in the emerging economies, increasing demand for novel therapeutic applications along high demand for biologics are the major factors propelling the market growth.
Furthermore, the increased outsourcing trend by small and large pharmaceutical companies provides a promising opportunity for contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs).
The outbreak of COVID-19 will influence the biologics CDMO market in the forecast period as well. This is due to the demand for vaccines and therapeutic antibodies which are expected to continue for several years.
In addition to the economic and social burden, the pandemic has prompted government bodies to increase funding for vaccine development on a global scale. With the ongoing crisis, there has been an immense burden on the healthcare sector worldwide and has impacted the discovery, research and development of many medicines pushing the growth of Biologics CDMO industry further.
The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.
The companies analysed in the report include
- Lonza Group AG
- Samsung Biologics
- AbbVie Inc.
- WuXi Biologics Inc.
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
- AGC Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- ICON Plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Global Biologics CDMO Market: Product Outlook
4. Global Biologics CDMO Market: Size and Forecast
4.1 Global Biologics CDMO Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
5. Global Biologics CDMO Market Segmentation -By Type, By Product Type
5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics CDMO Market: By Type
5.1.1 Mammalian -Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.1.2 Non-mammalian (Microbial)-Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics CDMO Market: By Product Type
5.2.1 Biologics-Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.2.2 Biosimilar -Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6. Global Biologics CDMO Market: Regional Analysis
6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Biologics CDMO Market: By Region
7. North America Biologics CDMO Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
7.1North America Biologics CDMO Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7.2 North America Biologics CDMO Market -Prominent Companies
7.3 Market Segmentation by Type (Mammalian, Non-mammalian (Microbial))
7.4 Market Segmentation by Product Type (Biologics and Biosimilar)
7.5 North America Biologics CDMO Market: Country Analysis
7.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Biologics CDMO Market - By Country, By Value, 2026
7.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Biologics CDMO Market: By Country
7.8 United States Biologics CDMO Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
7.9 United States Biologics CDMO Market Segmentation - By Type, By Product Type (2016-2026)
7.10 Canada Biologics CDMO Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value
7.11 Canada Biologics CDMO Market Segmentation - By Type, By Product Type (2016-2026)
Europe Biologics CDMO Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
9. Asia Pacific Biologics CDMO Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
10. Global Biologics CDMO Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Restraints
10.3 Trends
11. Market Attractiveness
11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics CDMO Market -By Type, 2026
11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics CDMO Market - By Product Type, 2026
11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Biologics CDMO Market - By Region, 2026
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers
12.2 Market Share Analysis
13. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/neg1yu
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005825/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.