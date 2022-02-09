Flower Power CoffeeTM Taps Supermarket Veteran Kathy Collins to Lead CBD Grocery Channel Sales

Brings long term experience from both coffee industry and supermarket retail

Flower Power CoffeeTM Company today announced the addition of Kathy Collins to the management team as Vice President of Grocery, blending her deep experience in supermarket retailing with her intimate professional knowledge of the coffee segment.

Kathy brings management, merchandising and buyer experience from supermarket chains such as Finast, First National, Edwards, Ahold/Stop and Shop which included in-store presence for Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts. During her 36 years at Ahold, Kathy worked her way up from working in a single store to become District Manager, before taking on additional responsibilities as Director of Operations, Merchandising and Special Projects. Beyond that, Collins's experience as VP of Sales at Barrie House Coffee & Tea overseeing grocery and private label sales makes her uniquely qualified to lead Flower Power's expansion into the rapidly growing grocery channel.

Ms. Collins explained, "With Flower Power's market leadership as the first CBD coffee delivering a truly premium taste experience with a consistent 25 mg of lab-tested CBD in each brewed cup, there are huge opportunities for grocery businesses to open up to the growing and highly profitable CBD Coffee and functional beverage trend."

Asked for comment, Chuck Siegel, CEO of Flower Power Coffee explained, "Major retailers are eager to offer CBD. They're looking for products that actually live up to their promises, and won't disappoint their customers. As the only company with test results proving accurate delivery to the brewed cup, we are thrilled to introduce our products to the grocery channel." Siegel went on to say "With her deep experience working with national grocery chains and large private label brands, I am thrilled to have Kathy lead this exciting new channel for us."

About Flower Power Coffee

Flower Power is committed to the highest quality, best-tasting CBD coffees, teas, and accurately served CBD-infused beverages to enhance the quality of life for our consumers by promoting physical and emotional wellness. In addition to our three CBD coffees, Light Roast, Medium Roast, and Dark Roast, Flower Power works with other leading food and beverage companies throughout the world, helping them create best-in-class CBD-infused products for their customers. For more information about Flower Power Coffee, please visit www.flowerpowercoffee.com

