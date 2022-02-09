Global Prepaid Cards Knowledge Center 2022 Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Prepaid Cards Knowledge Center - Online Business Intelligence Platform Offering Data, Analysis, and Opinion on Prepaid Cards" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Prepaid Cards Knowledge Center is an online strategy research platform offering business intelligence on prepaid cards. This platform comprises over 40,000 data points and 400+ reports across 40 countries.
The authors unbiased and accurate analysis combines industry level opportunities, consumer dynamics, and market risks to deliver unique insights.
Summary
Reports from the Prepaid Card Knowledge Center provide a strategic analysis of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market:
- Market dynamics: Comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry.
- Innovation and market strategies: Explore prepaid card strategies, including innovations across categories, competitive positioning, and new product launches.
- Open loop and closed loop: Market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.
- Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 13 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2011-2020. These include gift, business & administrative expense, payroll, meal, healthcare and wellness card, consumer incentive, employee/partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.
- Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2011-2020. These include gift, meal, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee/partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.
- Prepaid card market share analysis: Details market share by key issuers and processors and understand the competitive landscape.
- Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).
- Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories - travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.
- Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.
For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmascy
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005805/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.