Three UBS Advisors in the Northeast Private Wealth Management Market Named to the Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors List

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that three Private Wealth Advisors in the firm's Northeast Private Wealth Management market have been named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top Women Wealth Advisors list for 2022. The advisors are: Andrea Bevis, Susan Bordash and Teresa Jacobsen.

"We are proud to see Andrea, Susan and Teresa named to this prestigious list," said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "These advisors go above and beyond for their clients, and this recognition proves that they are some of the best in the business."

Andrea Bevis joined UBS Private Wealth Management in 2015. Since 2003, she has helped affluent families and entrepreneurs succeed financially by providing tailored advice, strategies, planning, and investment solutions. Andrea earned a B.S. in Finance and dual M.B.A./M.S.F. from Boston College's Carroll School of Management. In the past, she has been recognized nationally as an industry leader by Forbes/SHOOK Research as both a Best-In-State Wealth Advisor and a Top Next-Generation Wealth Advisor.

Susan Bordash joined UBS in 2002. She has helped individuals and their families manage the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth for nearly 40 years, after starting her career in financial services with Morgan Stanley's Private Wealth Management Group in 1979. Susan provides strategic advice on wealth planning, trust and estate planning strategies, and liability management. She has a degree in Management from the State University of New York, Binghamton.

Teresa Jacobsen joined UBS in 1999 and has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining UBS, Teresa held roles at U.S. Trust, Pfizer, Inc. and KPMG. Most recently, she earned the Barron's Hall of Fame recognition, which highlights 10 or more years of being ranked in one of Barron's Top 100 lists. She is currently a Barron's Top 1,200 Advisor for the state of Connecticut and has the Certified Retirement Specialist designation. Teresa earned an MBA degree from Pace University.

The Forbes/SHOOK Research sixth annual Top Women Wealth Advisors list is made up of 1,377 advisors who collectively manage $1.9 trillion in client assets. The list was compiled by SHOOK Research, which researched and interviewed candidates who had been nominated by their firms.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.forbes.com/top-women-advisors.

