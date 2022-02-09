Jon Rogers joins Techmer PM as VP of Global Sales & Marketing

Techmer PM LLC, a leading North American polymer compounder and materials design firm, has hired Jon Rogers to serve as its Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, effective immediately.

Rogers joins Techmer from Japanese fluorochemicals maker Daikin America Inc., where he began in mid-2016 as national sales manager before being promoted the following year to business director of its specialty resins business. Rogers has more than 26 years of experience in the plastics industry and has an extensive background in polymer additives as well as colors and pigments –– all key product areas for Techmer.

"Jon is an outstanding addition to our Techmer PM team, as he brings deep chemicals industry experience from a strategy, technical and commercial perspective," said Techmer PM CEO Mike McHenry. "As Techmer continues its rapid growth and focus across the United States and Europe, Jon's sales and marketing leadership and his strong background in building top-performing teams will accelerate Techmer PM's growth. We are thrilled to have him on board!"

After graduating from Pace University in New York in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry, Rogers began his career working for a year as a chemist with Akzo Nobel Chemicals. He then paused to pursue his Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Rochester. After earning that degree, he joined Ciba Speciality Chemicals in 2000 as a senior scientist. Not long afterwards, Ciba posted him to its global headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, where he served as a project team leader for 2½ years. He then returned to the United States to work for Ciba in Delaware as a technical service manager and then as an industry manager.

In late 2008, Germany-based BASF, the world's largest chemical company, announced plans to acquire Ciba Holding AG, during which time Rogers was working as a marketing and business development manager. Not long after the deal closed in April 2009, he began working out of BASF's Florham Park, N.J., office as a projects and strategy manager. In 2010 Rogers earned yet another degree –– an MBA in finance –– from Pace University.

He spent the next six years working for BASF, including as manager of its Distribution, Dispersions & Pigments Division, and as business director for pigments. For part of his time there, he worked for McHenry.

"I knew Techmer PM from my Ciba and BASF days," Rogers recalled recently. "They always had a really good reputation for strong service with a real focus on design and innovation. That was part of what attracted me to the company."

Rogers will work for Techmer PM from his home office in White Plains, N.Y.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM LLC is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates six North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized six times since 2014 by Plastics News on its list of "Best Places to Work" in North America's plastics industry.

