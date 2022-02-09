Global Yeast Market (2021 to 2027) - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Yeast Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global yeast market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global yeast market to grow with a CAGR of 9.82% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The study on yeast market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on yeast market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global yeast market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global yeast market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Company Profiles

Associated British Foods PLC

Hansen A S

Angel Yeast

Lallemand Inc.

Lesaffre

Leiber GmbH

Novozymes

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Kerry Group PLC

Synergy Flavors

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The expanding consumption of alcoholic beverages

Strong demand for bakery items worldwide

Restraints

Lack of understanding among farmers

Opportunities

Growing trend of consuming alcoholic beverages

Segment Covered

The global yeast market is segmented on the basis of type, form, and application.

The Global Yeast Market by Type

Baker's Yeast

Brewer's Yeast

Wine Yeast

Probiotics Yeast

Others

The Global Yeast Market by Form

Dry

Instant

Fresh

Others

The Global Yeast Market by Application

Foods

Beverages

Feed

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the yeast market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the yeast market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global yeast market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

