Global Specialty Chemicals Market Report 2022 - Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 Insights, 2016-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Specialty Chemicals Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Type, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Specialty Chemicals Market was valued at USD 778.53 Billion in the year 2020
Speciality Chemicals have a wide range of effects and are used in a variety of industries like automotive, aerospace, food, cosmetics, agriculture, manufacturing, and textiles for products such as adhesives, agrichemicals, cleaning products, colours, cosmetic additives, construction chemicals, elastomers, flavours, food additives, fragrances, industrial gases, lubricants, paints, polymers, surfactants, and textile auxiliaries.
In this industry, continuous R&D has aided the development of products with optimal and innovative characteristics and is one of the primary drivers facilitating the expansion of the market.
In addition, improving standards of living in most of the developing countries, trade liberalization, growing demand for electronics, and advancements in process technology are the major factors that boost the growth of the speciality chemical industry. Continuous R&D has supported the creation of products with optimal and innovative attributes in this business and this is one of the major factors driving the market growth.
Moreover, robust growth in the construction sector, increasing demand for cosmetic products, growing investment and production in the increasing electrical and electronics industry output, increasing demand for adhesives and plastics from the packaging industry, and increasing installations of water treatment systems has been driving the Specialty Chemicals market.
The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.
The companies analysed in the report include
- Solvay S.A.
- Dow Chemical Company
- Bayer AG
- BASF SE
- Albemarle Corporation
- Clariant International Limited
- Huntsman Corporation.
- Ashland Inc.
- Evonik Industries
- AkzoNobel
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary
2. Strategic Recommendations
3. Specialty Chemicals Market: Product Overview
4. Global Specialty Chemicals Market: An Analysis
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026
4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Specialty Chemicals Market
4.3 Global Specialty Chemicals Market
5. Global Specialty Chemicals Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)
5.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Specialty Chemicals Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By Dyes and Pigments- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By Agrochemicals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.5 By Pharmaceutical Chemicals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.6 By Homecare Ingredients- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.7 By Construction Chemicals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.8 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6. Global Specialty Chemicals Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)
6.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Chemicals Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)
6.3 By Agriculture- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 By Construction- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.5 By Automotive- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.6 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
7. Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Chemicals Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)
8. North America Specialty Chemicals Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
8.1 North America Specialty Chemicals Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8.2 North America Specialty Chemicals Market: Prominent Companies
8.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Dyes and pigments, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceutical Chemicals, Homecare Ingredients, Construction Chemicals, Others)
8.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Agriculture, Construction, Automotive, Others)
8.5 North America Specialty Chemicals Market: Country Analysis
8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Specialty Chemicals Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)
8.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Specialty Chemicals Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)
8.8 United States Specialty Chemicals Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8.9 United States Specialty Chemicals Market Segmentation By Type, By End User (2016-2026)
8.10 Canada Specialty Chemicals Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
8.11 Canada Specialty Chemicals Market Segmentation By Type, By End User (2016-2026)
9. Europe Specialty Chemicals Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
10. Asia Pacific Specialty Chemicals Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)
11. Global Specialty Chemicals Market Dynamics
11.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Drivers
11.2 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Restraints
11.3 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Trends
12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Specialty Chemicals Market - By Type (Year 2026)
12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Specialty Chemicals Market - By End User (Year 2026)
12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Specialty Chemicals Market - By Region (Year 2026)
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Share of global leading companies
13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Specialty Chemicals Market
13.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Specialty Chemicals Market
14. Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Merger & Acquisitions
15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofm0kk
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005801/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.