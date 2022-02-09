Global Specialty Chemicals Market Report 2022 - Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 Insights, 2016-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Specialty Chemicals Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Type, End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Specialty Chemicals Market was valued at USD 778.53 Billion in the year 2020

Speciality Chemicals have a wide range of effects and are used in a variety of industries like automotive, aerospace, food, cosmetics, agriculture, manufacturing, and textiles for products such as adhesives, agrichemicals, cleaning products, colours, cosmetic additives, construction chemicals, elastomers, flavours, food additives, fragrances, industrial gases, lubricants, paints, polymers, surfactants, and textile auxiliaries.

In this industry, continuous R&D has aided the development of products with optimal and innovative characteristics and is one of the primary drivers facilitating the expansion of the market.

In addition, improving standards of living in most of the developing countries, trade liberalization, growing demand for electronics, and advancements in process technology are the major factors that boost the growth of the speciality chemical industry. Continuous R&D has supported the creation of products with optimal and innovative attributes in this business and this is one of the major factors driving the market growth.

Moreover, robust growth in the construction sector, increasing demand for cosmetic products, growing investment and production in the increasing electrical and electronics industry output, increasing demand for adhesives and plastics from the packaging industry, and increasing installations of water treatment systems has been driving the Specialty Chemicals market.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Solvay S.A.

Dow Chemical Company

Bayer AG

BASF SE

Albemarle Corporation

Clariant International Limited

Huntsman Corporation.

Ashland Inc.

Evonik Industries

AkzoNobel

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Specialty Chemicals Market: Product Overview

4. Global Specialty Chemicals Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Specialty Chemicals Market

4.3 Global Specialty Chemicals Market

5. Global Specialty Chemicals Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)

5.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Specialty Chemicals Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)

5.3 By Dyes and Pigments- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.4 By Agrochemicals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.5 By Pharmaceutical Chemicals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.6 By Homecare Ingredients- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.7 By Construction Chemicals- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.8 By Others- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Global Specialty Chemicals Market Segmentation, By End User (Value)

6.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Chemicals Market: By End User (2020 & 2026)

6.3 By Agriculture- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.4 By Construction- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.5 By Automotive- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6.6 By Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Specialty Chemicals Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. North America Specialty Chemicals Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8.1 North America Specialty Chemicals Market by value: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.2 North America Specialty Chemicals Market: Prominent Companies

8.3 Market Segmentation By Type (Dyes and pigments, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceutical Chemicals, Homecare Ingredients, Construction Chemicals, Others)

8.4 Market Segmentation By End User (Agriculture, Construction, Automotive, Others)

8.5 North America Specialty Chemicals Market: Country Analysis

8.6 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Specialty Chemicals Market - By Country, By Value (Year-2026)

8.7 Competitive Scenario of North America Specialty Chemicals Market- By Country (2020 & 2026)

8.8 United States Specialty Chemicals Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.9 United States Specialty Chemicals Market Segmentation By Type, By End User (2016-2026)

8.10 Canada Specialty Chemicals Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

8.11 Canada Specialty Chemicals Market Segmentation By Type, By End User (2016-2026)

9. Europe Specialty Chemicals Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

10. Asia Pacific Specialty Chemicals Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

11. Global Specialty Chemicals Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Drivers

11.2 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Restraints

11.3 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Specialty Chemicals Market - By Type (Year 2026)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Specialty Chemicals Market - By End User (Year 2026)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Specialty Chemicals Market - By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis- Global Specialty Chemicals Market

13.3 Porter Five Force Analysis- Global Specialty Chemicals Market

14. Global Specialty Chemicals Market: Merger & Acquisitions

15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

