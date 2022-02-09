i2c Partners with Wirex to Expand Prepaid Crypto Card to the US

New program follows successful multi-currency travel card launch in APAC and Europe

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with Wirex, a leading borderless cryptocurrency and fiat payment platform to deliver its prepaid multi-currency debit card to the US.

The collaboration builds on a longstanding partnership between the two payment leaders, expanding the Wirex prepaid crypto-enabled card program from the APAC and European regions to the United States. Similar to the other programs, US Wirex cardholders will manage and use multiple currencies while traveling using a single card. In addition to gaining cross-border flexibility and control over their payments, cardholders can earn up to 8 percent in crypto rewards on all in-store and online purchases while avoiding costly travel exchange fees.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring our prepaid crypto card program to the US after a successful launch in the APAC and European regions," said Pavel Matveev, co-founder and CEO of Wirex. "We've been working with i2c for over four years now and have been able to quickly evolve into a global platform using i2c's single codebase. With i2c, we're able to redefine payments and travel for cardholders around the world."

"Demand for the Wirex card has been growing globally, and we're pleased to be able to support their multi-currency debit card to elevate payments experiences in the US," "Now, Americans can enjoy the flexibility and ease that comes with being able to travel and spend using multiple fiat and cryptocurrencies on a single card and app – on a truly borderless payment platform."

Wirex's hybrid payments alternative integrates blockchain technology on i2c's platform to enable US customers to buy, store, exchange, and spend both USD and up to 30 cryptocurrencies at over 80 million merchant locations globally. Accounts can be easily funded by debit card top-up payments and additional features include no annual fees, zero exchange fees, near instant crypto transactions, and live transaction notifications.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

With over 4.5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 80 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

To reflect the growth of the metaverse, throughout 2021, the company has expanded their product to enable mainstream access to DeFi. Starting with the launch of their popular X-Accounts feature, offering unprecedented levels of interest, Wirex has continued to add to their DeFi arsenal with the release of the non-custodial Wirex Wallet and a partnership with Nereus, a decentralised liquidity market.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

About i2c Inc.

i2c is a global provider of highly-configurable payment and banking solutions. Using i2c's proprietary "building block" technology, clients can easily create and manage a comprehensive set of solutions for credit, debit, prepaid, lending and more, quickly and cost-effectively. i2c delivers unparalleled flexibility, agility, security and reliability from a single global SaaS platform. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c's next-generation technology supports millions of users in more than 200 countries/territories and across all time zones. For more information, visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.

