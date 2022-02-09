Techmer PM names Elizabeth Perusse Vice President of Human Resources

Techmer PM LLC, a leading North American polymer compounder and materials design firm, has hired Elizabeth Perusse as its Vice President of Human Resources, effective immediately. She also will serve as a member of the company's executive leadership team.

After a diverse career in human resources, Elizabeth Perusse sees joining polymer compounder and materials design specialist Techmer PM as an opportunity to be active in "the next step in the supply chain." (Photo: Business Wire)

Perusse brings nearly three decades of HR experience to the role, having been active in the areas of organizational leadership and change, performance management, employee benefits, compensation, technology and more. In her new role, the company said, she will be instrumental in contributing to and helping to execute Techmer's overall business strategy and growth goals.

CEO Mike McHenry is keen to bring Perusse's diverse skill set to bear on Techmer PM's corporate culture. "Elizabeth has years of experience in key areas such as employee recruitment practices, personnel development programs, workforce participation and communications, and employee rewards and recognition. I see her joining us as a critical part of Techmer's strategy to successfully grow the business with full employee engagement."

A native of Chattanooga, Tenn., who has lived most of her life in the Atlanta area, Perusse will relocate soon to Knoxville, Tenn. She began her career as a human resources specialist for a telecommunications company in 1993 before joining J.M. Huber Corp. in 1997. While at Huber for five years she developed her experience as an HR partner in both field and headquarters roles across two divisions –– Engineered Materials and Wood Products.

After serving from 2002-06 as an HR manager for Coca-Cola Co. in Atlanta, she subsequently worked with financial, industrial minerals, and medical/biosciences companies. In April 2019 she returned to J.M. Huber in Atlanta, where she led the HR function for the Strategic Agriculture Solutions Division, a new unit within Huber's Engineered Materials business segment.

Citing her previous experience at materials companies, she said she sees joining Techmer PM, known for its design and manufacture of specialty polymers and high-value products, as an opportunity to become active in "the next step in the supply chain."

Seldom has there been a more challenging time for someone active in the human resources field, Perusse notes. The Covid-19 pandemic requires extraordinary steps to ensure the health and safety of employees, while companies also are facing unprecedented pressures to hire and retain staff. "Part of my job," she says, "is to create a value proposition so that people want to stay and work for us. We also need to ensure that we remain competitive in our local markets."

Perusse earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Presbyterian College in South Carolina and holds certifications as a senior human resources professional from both the HR Certification Institute and the Society of Human Resources Management.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM LLC is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates six North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized six times since 2014 by Plastics News on its list of "Best Places to Work" in North America's plastics industry.

Learn more at www.techmerpm.com.

