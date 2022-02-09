Vino Vault Wine Storage Announces Fifth Acquisition With Purchase of La Cave Warehouse in Dallas

Rapidly Growing Wine Storage Network Now in California, New York, and Texas

Vino Vault, a leading fine wine storage provider, announced today that the company has acquired La Cave Warehouse in Dallas. This is Vino Vault's fifth location in the U.S. and the company's first operation in Texas.

Established in 1977, La Cave Warehouse, one of Texas's leading private wine storage facilities, was most recently owned by Rhonda and Kirk Chandler. High school sweethearts with a deep appreciation for European wines, the couple purchased the business from the original owner in 2013. Shortly thereafter, the Chandlers moved La Cave to a new 10,000 square foot temperature-controlled location with a custom build-out and created one of the most well-respected combination retail and storage facilities in the region.

"What we love most about La Cave is the personal connections we've made over the years – many of our clients became friends," said the Chandlers. "We're confident that the Vino Vault team is going to take great care of our customers. Their team has been on top of everything, making the entire process smooth, transparent and simple."

Under Vino Vault's new ownership, La Cave clients will have access to additional amenities including concierge full-service wine storage, expert inventory organization, collection analysis and turnkey auction management services. The company is committed to enhancing the collection experience.

"La Cave is a wonderful addition to Vino Vault's growing network," commented Jeff Anthony, CEO of Vino Vault. "This is an award-winning facility that has been voted ‘best of' several times by the local community. The Chandlers have developed a relationship-first business with their clients, and we look forward to building on that foundation."

Since launching last year, Vino Vault has been actively building its network of wine storage facilities across the country. Currently the company has three locations in Los Angeles, one in metro New York and now, one in Dallas. "We're incredibly pleased that we have been able to create a collection of top-notch wine storage facilities for our clients across both coasts and in the south," said Anthony. "Our goal is to continue expanding our service network across the U.S. and Europe."

About Vino Vault, Inc.

Vino Vault exists to make wine collecting simple, enjoyable, and hassle-free. It was created to offer a worldwide platform of storage services to better serve wine collectors, while maintaining the personal service that collectors have come to expect. Learn more at VinoVaultWine.com.

