Global Intravenous Iron Drugs Market (2021 to 2028) - Share, Size, Trends and Industry Analysis Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Intravenous Iron Drugs Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application, By Products, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intravenous iron drugs market size is expected to reach USD 4.02 billion by 2028 according to a new study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Rising number of clinical trials and growing responsiveness regarding intravenous ferrous drugs by the patients is expected to accelerate the market growth. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of cancer, chronic kidney diseases, and inflammatory bowel disease tied with the escalating investments for the product development activities by the key players may create a lucrative growth of the market over the forecasting years.

Based on application, the chronic kidney disease segment is holding the highest shares in the global industry in 2020, owing to the growing incidences of chronic kidney disease coupled with the increasing demand for intravenous ferrous medications for treating diseases such as urinary tract infections, kidney stones, etc. lead to the demand of the segment around the world.

The demand for the market is rising due to the shifting trend from oral ferrous drugs to intravenous ferrous drugs, along with the launch of first-generation drugs such as Dexeferrum and InfeD. These developments in the medication method offer increased hemoglobin levels, enhance functional capacity, and restore iron.

The major shortcoming of the oral ferrous drug is the chances of severe adverse effects like digestive problems such as vomiting, loss of appetite, constipation, stomach aches, and nausea. The overdose of oral ferrous medications also causes low or fast breathing, pale skin, tiredness or weakness, and bluish fingernails or skin. Therefore, adopting intravenous ferrous drugs helps Erythropoiesis-stimulating Agents (ESAs) perform efficiently to lower anemic conditions. Moreover, it also safeguards an individual's heart health, which, in turn, stimulates the industry demand in the upcoming years.

The publisher has segmented the intravenous iron drugs market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Intravenous Iron Drugs, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Iron Dextran

Iron Sucrose

Ferric Carboxymaltose

Others

Intravenous Iron Drugs, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

Chronic Kidney Disease

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Cancer

Others

Intravenous Iron Drugs, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2016 - 2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Austria

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

South Korea

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Allergan

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

American Regent Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. (American Regent. Inc.)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Galenica Ltd.

Pharmacosmos A/S

Rockwell Medical Inc.

Sanofi

SHIELD THERAPEUTICS

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

