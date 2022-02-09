California Health Insurance Agents Rename Their Professional Association

Association Rebrands as California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP)
The association representing California's professional health insurance agents has changed its name to California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP, pronounced CAY-hip). The association, made up of more than 1,600 members in 13 chapters, is the state's largest organization of professional health insurance professionals.
The organization, previously known as the California Association of Health Underwriters (CAHU), made the decision to rebrand after receiving feedback from members and lawmakers that its prior name was confusing. The management team of CAHIP, as well as the group's status under a national corporate structure, remains unchanged
"Our old name simply didn't reflect our role as an advocate for every Californian to get the right, personalized healthcare coverage for all stages in life," said Brad Davis, president of CAHIP. "The CAHIP name more accurately reflects our diverse membership and commitment to providing solutions for an individual's health, financial and retirement needs."
A recent survey found that 70% of CAHIP's members were favor of a new name and brand. They also shared that the word "underwriter" was an antiquated term often associated with denial of coverage and didn't fully represent the variety of services provided to clients. A unanimous vote by the organization's Board of Directors recently made the name change official.
"This is an exciting time for our organization to help residents in communities across the state access affordable care for the whole person, through medical, chiropractic, vision, mental health or dental insurance options," said Davis. "We can now re-focus on our ongoing efforts to provide world-class service to our members for years to come."
CAHIP, which was founded in the late 1980s, remains under the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) umbrella. That organization represents more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants and benefit professionals through more than 200 chapters across America.
About California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP)
The California Agents & Health Insurance Professionals (CAHIP), formerly the California Association of Health Underwriters (CAHU) is a professional association made up of agents, brokers and benefits professionals who help individual Californians and businesses with the insurance landscape. With a membership as diverse as California itself, CAHIP is an advocate for access to personalized healthcare and dedicated to helping its members in every stage of their lives. For additional information, please visit www.cahu.org.
