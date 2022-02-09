XCEL Solutions Expands Life, Accident & Health Insurance Pre-Licensing Coverage to all 50 States

XCEL Solutions, the leading provider of online insurance pre-licensing education, is excited to announce as of February 1, Life, Accident & Health insurance pre-licensing courses will now be available in all 50 states, adding Illinois to its state-by-state coverage. These courses are designed for individuals entering the insurance field and for companies hiring new candidates.

"Insurance is an expanding profession and is expected to continue to catapult in growth. Our job is to take one aspect of this profession – education – and make it convenient for our students and corporate partners to manage their licensing training in one place," said Ed Clark, President of XCEL Solutions. "XCEL is uniquely qualified to help our customers engage in their training and elevate their business performance as a single pre-licensing education provider across the country."

Requirements for Life, Accident and Health courses vary by state. Most states require license applicants to complete an approved pre-licensing course, followed by a state exam and licensing upon passing the state exam. Illinois is the latest state to allow pre-licensing courses to occur virtually rather than in-person, with 7.5 hours of pre-licensing courses required as a live webinar.

XCEL was founded on the principle of preparing people to pass online. That founding principle has enabled the company to work with prominent regulatory agencies, top Fortune 500 clients, and hundreds of thousands of students across the country to shift their live, in-person programs to more flexible and productive online courses. By leaning on this deep experience and proven track record of success, XCEL offers unrivaled support for those groups who have not yet made the transition.

"Removing the barrier to entry for classroom learning is a momentous step for Illinois," continued Clark. "Our goal remains to help all students prepare for and pass their exam in the most flexible way possible."

In addition to geographic expansion of the company's online learning solutions, XCEL will continue to offer pipeline management and pipeline reporting for companies tracking the learning progress of new recruits.

For more details on XCEL's life, accident and health insurance pre-licensing courses, visit https://www.xcelsolutions.com/life-accident-health.

ABOUT XCEL SOLUTIONS

XCEL Solutions is the leading provider of online insurance education and provides insurance and securities pre-licensing courses for Life, Accident and Health (LAH), Property & Casualty (P&C). Over 150,000 students each year use XCEL to help them successfully pass standardized knowledge, skills and assessment exams by utilizing the company's research-based learning approach. The e-learning platform is loaded with rich online content, including interactive assessments, engaging multimedia content and customized learning paths, allowing each student to grasp difficult concepts based on their individual needs. The company's mobile learning platform allows students to study anytime, anyplace, and with a mobile device. XCEL Solutions is part of Colibri Group, which provides learning solutions to licensed professionals who strive to be among the best in their fields. Find out more at http://www.xcelsolutions.com.

